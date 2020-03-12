Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Enterprise Communications and Collaboration, Global, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research study focuses on how AI is making inroads into the enterprise communications and collaboration arena. Subsequent to the dynamic technology shifts from on-premises enterprise communications to cloud-based communications services, the industry is further warming up to embrace AI and integrate it with multifarious communication channels.



The foundation for AI infusion, across enterprise communications modalities, was set decades ago in the form of conversational user interfaces. In particular, chatbots made significant appearances through pop-ups in enterprise portals to provide effective self-service options to customers. Further, the introduction of consumer-oriented general-purpose virtual assistants by the industry behemoths, such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, significantly oriented the development path of conversational AI in enterprises.



Underpinned by advancements in AI technologies and underlying AI frameworks; significant breakthroughs in processors and computing platforms; and mechanisms to curate data, there are multiple AI applications available today including dedicated virtual assistants, predictive routing, process automation, voice biometrics, interaction recording, speech analytics, real-time transcription, automated forecasting, meeting assistance, automated video framing and many more. These applications are targeted at enriching customer care, employee productivity, and data-driven decision making.



In terms of skill sets, the AI applications can be segmented into assisted, augmented and prescriptive intelligence. By being able to accurately deliver intelligent automation of repetitive tasks, the assisted intelligence form of AI has come past the hype and experienced good traction across the enterprise communications realm. On the other hand, augmented intelligence is still maturing and garnering a few pilot trials; while, prescriptive AI is far-off in delivering on the promise of AI to act as a strategic team member and enable strategic decision making. However, it is anticipated that augmented and prescriptive intelligence-based applications will exhibit the true potential of AI as they would do much more than merely replicating the tasks by helping humans to unearth high-quality business insights that have the potential to combat risks and herald success.



Research Scope



The study focuses on applications of AI across the following enterprise communications areas:

Communications hardware endpoints, including hard phones, headsets, and video conferencing devices

Communications software services, including cloud web and video conferencing, hosted IP telephony and unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS), team collaboration, and contact center

Software and platforms, including telephony, contact center, conferencing, instant messaging and presence, content collaboration, communications platforms-as-a-service (CPaaS), team collaboration, and other related business process software such as Salesforce

Key Issues Addressed

Can AI make an impact on enterprise communications and collaboration space?

What are the key use cases of AI?

What is the level of AI adoption in enterprises?

How do enterprises across different regions perceive benefits and risks associated with AI implementation?

How is the vendor landscape gearing up for driving AI-powered transformation in enterprise communications?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Market Definitions

Research Scope

Key AI Technologies in Enterprise Communications and Collaboration

Market Definitions

AI Services Segmentation by Skill Set

3. State of the Market

Infusion of AI in Enterprise Communications and Collaboration

4. Market Trends - Technology Trends

Key AI Trends in Enterprise Communications and Collaboration

Evolution of Assisted Intelligence in Enterprises

Other Emerging Assisted Intelligence Use Cases in Enterprises

The emergence of Augmented and Prescriptive Intelligence

5. End-user Trends - Decision Maker Perceptions of AI

Perception of Relevance of AI to Enhance Enterprise Communications and Collaboration - Global and Regional

Top Benefits and Risks Associated with AI-powered Enterprise Communications and Collaboration

Top AI Benefits and Risks by Region - North America

Top AI Benefits and Risks by Region - Europe

Top AI Benefits and Risks by Region - Latin America

Top AI Benefits and Risks by Region - APAC

Metrics on a Specific Type of Risk - Jobs Replaced by Automation

Summary of Survey Findings

6. Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

7. Developer Ecosystem and Key Competitor Profiles

Enterprise AI Developer Ecosystem

Key Enterprise AI Use Cases and Applications

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Profile: Amazon

Competitor Profile: Google

Competitor Profile: Microsoft

Competitor Profile: IBM

Competitor Profile: Cisco

Competitor Profile: Zoom

Competitor Profile: Slack

Competitor Profile: Audeering

Competitor Profile: Afiniti

Other Key Competitors in AI-powered Enterprise Communications and Collaboration

8. Conclusion

Conclusion

Legal Disclaimer

9. Appendix

List of Exhibits



Companies Mentioned



Afiniti

Amazon

Audeering

Cisco

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

Slack

Zoom



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sf2q1j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900