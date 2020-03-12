Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Enterprise Communications and Collaboration, Global, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study focuses on how AI is making inroads into the enterprise communications and collaboration arena. Subsequent to the dynamic technology shifts from on-premises enterprise communications to cloud-based communications services, the industry is further warming up to embrace AI and integrate it with multifarious communication channels.
The foundation for AI infusion, across enterprise communications modalities, was set decades ago in the form of conversational user interfaces. In particular, chatbots made significant appearances through pop-ups in enterprise portals to provide effective self-service options to customers. Further, the introduction of consumer-oriented general-purpose virtual assistants by the industry behemoths, such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, significantly oriented the development path of conversational AI in enterprises.
Underpinned by advancements in AI technologies and underlying AI frameworks; significant breakthroughs in processors and computing platforms; and mechanisms to curate data, there are multiple AI applications available today including dedicated virtual assistants, predictive routing, process automation, voice biometrics, interaction recording, speech analytics, real-time transcription, automated forecasting, meeting assistance, automated video framing and many more. These applications are targeted at enriching customer care, employee productivity, and data-driven decision making.
In terms of skill sets, the AI applications can be segmented into assisted, augmented and prescriptive intelligence. By being able to accurately deliver intelligent automation of repetitive tasks, the assisted intelligence form of AI has come past the hype and experienced good traction across the enterprise communications realm. On the other hand, augmented intelligence is still maturing and garnering a few pilot trials; while, prescriptive AI is far-off in delivering on the promise of AI to act as a strategic team member and enable strategic decision making. However, it is anticipated that augmented and prescriptive intelligence-based applications will exhibit the true potential of AI as they would do much more than merely replicating the tasks by helping humans to unearth high-quality business insights that have the potential to combat risks and herald success.
Research Scope
The study focuses on applications of AI across the following enterprise communications areas:
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope and Market Definitions
3. State of the Market
4. Market Trends - Technology Trends
5. End-user Trends - Decision Maker Perceptions of AI
6. Market Drivers and Restraints
7. Developer Ecosystem and Key Competitor Profiles
8. Conclusion
9. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sf2q1j
