Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Select Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Landscape in Malaysia, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



New Budget Allocations, Expansions in Private Sector, and Time to Market on Next-generation Imaging Equipment Opens Up Robust Market Opportunities



This study presents an analysis of the Malaysian diagnostic imaging equipment market. It provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, market size, and revenue forecast, and market penetration, market attractiveness, in digital radiography, ultrasound, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, interventional X-ray, and fluoroscopy.



Market measurements are analyzed for the year 2018 and forecasted up to 2023. Unit shipment, revenue forecast, and year-on-year growth rate by the key segments are considered for this research. Revenue trends by subsegment for each segment are analyzed.



Malaysia is positioning itself as a prime destination for IVF, cardio, and neuro-related diagnosis and treatment. Hence, investment in radiology-associated services is expected to increase across segments during the forecast period.



The growth of the diagnostic imaging equipment market is driven by the private sector, with significant expansion across new geographies in Malaysia. New regions are explored with a focus on novel clinical applications. Available personalized healthcare choice and growing medical tourism and patient knowledge through multiple channels are promoting demand for advanced healthcare services.



Competitors holding the highest market shares by computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, interventional X-ray, and ultrasound in 2018 are discussed in the research.



The outlook for the diagnostic imaging equipment market in light of intermodality competition and changing adoption patterns are analyzed. New areas of clinical applications-cardiology and oncology-have remained the common users of imaging services in Malaysia. With alternate competing technologies emerging for new clinical indications, the scope for interventional procedures, IVF, and orthopedics present robust opportunities. Investment in healthcare budget and its impact on new growth areas are discussed.



Growing awareness about the harmful effects of radiation exposure from other imaging modalities and delivery of ultrasound services at the site of patients who are immobile and increasing utility in emergency care settings are driving the uptake of ultrasound systems.



The proportions of the diagnostic imaging market revenue contributed by computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, interventional X-ray, and ultrasound in 2018 are discussed, and how are these proportions expected to change each year through 2023 are analyzed.



Strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future focus are discussed for vendors (Canon and Samsung), Fujifilm-Sonosite, GE Healthcare, Hitachi-Aloka, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, United Imaging.



Research Scope



Market trends (Installed base for CT, MRI, and fluoroscopy are provided by public and private hospitals; Unit shipment details by location of care; revenue forecast; growth indicators; critical unmet needs and potential game-changing strategy; predictions; future prospects; competitive structure; market metrics; market share by segments; and strategies are discussed for each segment.)

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Game-changing Strategies

Regional Findings

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements

Market Engineering Measurements - CT Segment

Market Engineering Measurements - MRI Segment

Market Engineering Measurements - Fluoroscopy Segment

Market Engineering Measurements - IXR Segment

Market Engineering Measurements - Ultrasound Segment

Market Engineering Measurements - DR Segment

CEO's Perspective

Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions

2. Market Overview

Market Segmentation

Market Snapshot - Installed Base

Market Overview

Distribution Structure

3. 2019 Malaysian Healthcare Budget Overview

Budget Overview - Malaysia

4. Malaysian Hospital Infrastructure Snapshot

Malaysia Hospital Landscape

Malaysia Hospital Landscape - Public Sector

Malaysia Hospital Landscape - Private Sector

List of Greenfield and Brownfield Activities in Private Hospitals

5. Drivers and Restraints - Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

6. Market Forecast - Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumption and Definition

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

7. Competitive Environment - Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

8. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Growth Opportunity - Malaysian Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market

Strategic Imperatives for Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Vendors

9. CT Segment Analysis

CT Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Market Share Analysis of Competitors

10. MRI Segment Analysis



11. Fluoroscopy Segment Analysis



12. IXR Segment Analysis



13. Ultrasound Segment



14. DR Segment Analysis



15. The Last Word



Companies Mentioned



Canon

Samsung

Fujifilm-Sonosite

GE Healthcare

Hitachi-Aloka

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

United Imaging

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8x5fz6

