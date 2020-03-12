New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861845/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Predictive Diagnostics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$54.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$56.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Predictive Diagnostics will reach a market size of US$162.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$207.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Molecular.

Almac Group Ltd.

Ambry Genetics Corp.

BioGenex

Epistem Ltd.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

MDxHEALTH Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Prometheus Laboratories Inc.

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd.

QIAGEN N.V.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Curtain Raiser

Recent Market Activity

Predictive Diagnostics - A Key Segment of Genetic Testing

Outlook for Predictive Diagnostics Market

Growing Popularity of Multi-gene Panels in Clinical Cancer

Genetics

Clinical Characteristics of Moderate-High Penetrance Genes

Other than BRCA1/2

Challenges Associated with Multigene-Panel Testing

Next-Generation Sequencing - A Giant Leap in Genome Sequencing

Genes Included in NGS Panels

Global Competitor Market Shares

Predictive Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Incidence and Prevalence of CDDs: A Major Growth Driver

Increasing Cancer Disease Burden Drives the Demand for

Predictive Diagnostics

Incidence of Neurodegenerative Diseases Increasing

Alzheimer?s Disease

Huntington?s Disease

Parkinson?s Disease

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth

Opportunities

Predictive Diagnostics Enable Higher Life Expectancy

Widening of Insurance Coverage for Hereditary Cancer Testing

Discovery of Novel Biomarkers - Crucial to Predictive Diagnostics

Genomic Research Remains Confined to Fundamental Research

Unresolved Issues Hamper Widespread Implementation of Genetic

Testing for Monogenetic Disease

Dearth of Genetic Counselors - A Major Hurdle for the

Predictive Genetic Testing

Framework for Validation, Regulation, and Ethical Issues - The

Need of the Hour

Prospects for Predictive Genetic Diagnostics Grow Brighter

Predictive Diagnostics - Crucial for Breast Cancer Management

Inherited Breast Cancer - An Important End-use Market for

Predictive Diagnostics

Oncology: A Key Growth Driver for Predictive Diagnostics

Genes and Associated Cancers/Tumors

Increasing Incidence of Colorectal Cancer in <50 Age Group:

A Business Case for Predictive Diagnostics

Growing Number of Colorectal Cancer Risk Population with Lynch

Syndrome

Launch of PromarkerD: Hope for Early Diagnosis of Diabetic

Kidney Disease

What is PromarkerD?





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Predictive Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Predictive Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Predictive Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Predictive Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Predictive Diagnostics Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Predictive Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Predictive Diagnostics Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Predictive Diagnostics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 9: Predictive Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Predictive Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Predictive Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Predictive Diagnostics Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Predictive Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Predictive Diagnostics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Predictive Diagnostics Market in France: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Predictive Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Predictive Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Predictive Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Predictive Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Predictive Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Predictive Diagnostics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Predictive Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Predictive Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 24: Predictive Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Predictive Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Predictive Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Predictive Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Rest of World Predictive Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 47

