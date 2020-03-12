Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU4 Tele-consultation Market - Companies-to-Action, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Tele-consultation market is opening up in the EU-4 region with healthcare policies favoring telemedicine, as well as evolving reimbursement scenario. This has led to several companies providing solutions including tele-consultations, tele-diagnosis, tele-expertise, tele-monitoring, tele-surveillance and tele-assistance. These companies are offering solutions in partnership with healthcare providers, insurers and other organizations (B2B) as well as direct-to-consumer (B2C) and the government (B2G).
Tele-consultations have moved beyond just providing video consultations to exploring opportunities to offer value-added services including tele-diagnosis, tele-expertise, tele-monitoring, tele-surveillance and tele-assistance. There is significant potential to offer tele-triage solutions that enable increased outcomes especially as healthcare systems are transitioning to value-based care. Hence, tele-consultation service has crossed an inflection point and is expected to see rapid growth in the short to medium term. The tele-consultation market is attracting new entrants from local start-ups to international players.
There is a need for tele-consultations to strategically fit into the patient journey. Companies with a clear value proposition on how to augment patient journey and contribution to overall outcomes will fare well in this market. Furthermore, there are some market challenges including patient and physician resistance to adoption, fragmented reimbursements for services and the need for collaboration with the right partners (healthcare insurance, providers etc.).
In this context, this study has identified key market trends in tele-consultation services and evaluates the following growth opportunities within Germany, France, Spain and Italy within the B2C, B2B and B2G spaces in a bid to recommend market entry strategies.
Research Benefits
The study helps to understand the market landscape and key demand areas for tele-consultation, identify the strengths and capabilities of key competitors and helps to identify key routes towards immediate and sustained market success.
Key Conclusion
This study will enable readers to anticipate the disruption caused by tele-health consultation services to healthcare delivery, understand the value proposition of competitors, and the evolution of the service along the care continuum. It will also help identify key opportunities to build and scale up remote health delivery service in the markets under study.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Companies-to-Action (C2A) Overview
3. Tele-consultation Market Overview
4. Companies-to-Action Profiles - Germany
5. Companies-to-Action Profiles - France
6. Companies-to-Action Profiles - Italy
7. Companies-to-Action Profiles - Spain
8. Competitive Playbook
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
