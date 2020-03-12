Festi has received a notification from Arion banki under the market making agreement between the parties stating that the bank will activate a clause in the agreement permitting it to deviate from the conditions of the agreement in unforeseen circumstances. The bank is of the view that present circumstances justify the activation of the clause and therefore the provisions of the agreement relating to bid-ask spread and price will not be implemented.



For further information contact Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi (eggert@festi.is)