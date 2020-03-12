GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) (“OpGen” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. OpGen’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an update on business activities.



Conference Call Details U.S. Dial-in Number: (844) 420-8185 International Dial-in Number: +1 (216) 562-0481 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n7dop5wx Conference ID: 3497986 Reply Details U.S. Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056 International Dial-in Number: +1 (404) 537-3406 Conference ID: 3497986

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available through March 31, 2020. The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may also be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.opgen.com . A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

