Portland, OR, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report added by Big Market Research states that the global cosmetic laser market is expected to reach $ 5,416.70 million by 2026, and grow at a healthy growth rate of 14.5% from 2019 to 2026. The study outlines the potential of the global cosmetic laser industry and offers statistics and data on market dynamics, key challenges, growth factors, major drivers & restraints, and opportunities for the forecast period.

As per the Global Cosmetic Laser Market Research report, significant rise in the acceptance for non-aesthetic procedures and technical developments in laser technology are the major factors that are boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in cases of skin damages, rising acceptance for non-invasive methods, increase in medical tourism & changing lifestyles, and reduction in the overall cost associated with procedures are propelling the growth of cosmetic laser market. Apart from this, factors such as increase in the implementation of aesthetic processes, growing attention toward body appearance among both women and men, development of laser technology, and high disposable income in emerging countries is fueling the growth of the market.

The report segments the global cosmetic laser industry into product, application, modality, end user, and region. Based on product, the report divides the market into ablative, non-ablative, and laser. By modality, the report classifies the market into YAG laser, pulsed dye laser (PDL), Erbium, carbon dioxide laser (CO2), Intense pulsed light (IPL), radiofrequency, infrared, and others. Based on application, the report segments the market into skin resurfacing, hair removal, vascular lesions, body contouring, scar and acne removal, and others. Based on end-users, the report divides the market into hospitals, skin care clinics, and cosmetic surgical centers. Regionally, the report analyses the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report also lists some of the top players functioning in the global cosmetic laser market. The key players listed in the report leading the global cosmetic laser sector are Allergan Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Erchonia Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Microaire Surgical Instruments, Llc., El.En. S.P.A. (Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh), Cutera, Inc., Inmode Aesthetic Solutions, Sciton, Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., and others. The research report presents the performance of each player functioning in the global market. These market players have adopted several strategies to increase their market share and obtain a strong position in the industry.

This report is a great source of data offering answers to all the questions faced by industry players such as manufacturers, partners, end-users, and investors. Moreover, it helps in planning investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Besides this, the report presents Porter’s five forces analysis which helps in demonstrating the potency of the buyers and supplier in the industry.

The research clearly specifies that the global cosmetic laser market has achieved considerable growth since 2019. It is a document providing solutions to various questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as investors, stakeholders, manufacturers and partners, and end users. This report is prepared based on a complete evaluation of the industry by market analysts and professionals in the market research field. To obtain more details of this report you can request for sample pages from the link provided below.

