New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861844/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$290.5 Billion by the year 2025, Wireless Application Protocol will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$20.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$17.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wireless Application Protocol will reach a market size of US$11.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$127 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861844/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Key Milestones in Telecom Industry
Recent Market Activity
Internet Revolution Boosts MVAS Market
The Unique Resilience of MVAS
Reshuffling of the MVAS Value Chain
Development of the New ’VAS 2.0’ Ecosystem
Mobile Tipping Point: A Fast Approaching Phenomenon
Mobile Value Added Services Primed to Expand
Untapped Opportunities in Developing Markets
VAS Providers Gear Up for Wider Clientele
Offering of Value Added Services to Boost Adoption of m-Commerce
Providing MVAS - Now More of a Compulsion than an Option for MSPs
From MSPs to Mobile Users - Entire Mobile Industry Value Chain
Bets Big on MVAS
A Peek at Various Value Chain Participants in MVAS Market
Application-to-Person Messaging
SMS Alternatives Emerge as the Mainstream
OTT Messaging Apps - Complementary or Supplementary to SMS?
VAS to Generate Huge Opportunities in Content and Applications
Factors Facilitating Mass Adoption of Content and Application
Mobile Music Downloads Rule the Roost in Emerging Markets
Mobile TV - The Next Big Bet
Market Strategies
Strengthening Operator Billing for Drive Monetization
Devoting more resources on apps Capable of Generating High ROI
Freemium Model
Partnering with OTT Players
Accepting Prepaid Segment
Reducing Complexity of Data Plans
Outlook
Developing Markets - Hotspots for Growth
Opportunity Indicators
Aggressive Customer Retention Strategies by MSPs to Sustain
Demand for MVAS in Developed Markets
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)
America Movil SAB de CV (Mexico)
Apple, Inc. (USA)
AT&T, Inc. (USA)
Bharti Airtel Limited (India)
Blackberry Limited (Canada)
Computaris International Ltd. (UK)
Dialogic, Inc. (USA)
eServGlobal (France)
Etihad Etisalat Co., (Saudi Arabia)
Gemalto NV (The Netherlands)
Google, Inc. (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
Intersec SA (France)
KongZhong Corp. (China)
Mavenir Systems, Inc. (USA)
NTT DoCoMo, Inc. (Japan)
OnMobile Global Ltd. (India)
Opencode Systems Ltd. (Bulgaria)
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
Samsung Apps
Sprint Corporation (USA)
Tech Mahindra Limited (India)
CanvasM Technologies Limited (India)
Mahindra Comviva (India)
Telefónica S.A. (Spain)
Vodafone Group plc (UK)
ZTE Corporation (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Usage of Connected Devices - A Key Growth Driver
Mobile Browsing - A Major Revenue Contributor
Key Statistical Data
Data and New Technologies Rule the Roost
Growth of VAS and OTT Services
Advent of Social Media Platforms Foster Growth for MVAS
Increased Mobile Engagement Expected to Drive M-Commerce Revenues
Content Marketing, a Major Marketing Tactic for E-commerce
Chatbots for Handling Growing Volume
Social Media Platforms Help Brands to Serve Customers
Safe and Secure Payment Processing Technologies on Mobile
Platforms
Artificial Intelligence for Automatic Interaction
Native Push Notifications, a Powerful Tool
Faster Delivery for Attracting Customers
Growing Penetration of Fixed/Mobile Networks and Internet based
Devices Transforming Consumers? Mobile Communications
Behaviors
VAS to Boost Adoption of mobile Phones for Making Payments and
Purchasing
Growing Popularity of In-aisle Payment Technology
Personalized Experience for Customers
Online Advertising Driving MVAS
Popularity of Video Content
Ecommerce and mCommerce
Improved Social Engagement on Social Media
Wearables Drive MVAS
Trends Shaping the Global Mobile Ecosystem
Artificial Intelligence for Strengthening Performance of
Emerging Sectors
Impressive Growth in Revenue Generation by Content Services
Robust Demand of Smartphones in Emerging Markets
Primary Use of Mobile Internet by New Mobile Subscribers
Growth in OTT Communications Apps Negatively Impacting P2P SMS
A2P SMS Adoption by Enterprises Continues to Grow
Innovations in A2P SMS Landscape
Quality Enhancement
Enhancing Effectiveness
MNOs Move to Protect Revenues
Enterprise Communications Enter the OTT Space
Greater Engagement of OTT Communications Apps with Enterprises
Use of SMS for Internal Communication in Enterprises
Expanded Usage of SMS Communication by Enterprises
Key SMS Alternatives
Future Technological Developments
WebRTC in the Enterprise
Growing Usage of WebRTC Technology in Enterprises
WebRTC as Substitute for A2P SMS
Mobile Finance - The Fastest Growing MVAS Segment
Smartphones: A Key Enabler of Mobile Finance/Commerce
Mobile Banking Market - An Intensifying Mobile Data Traffic Stream
Mobile Payments - A Large Revenue Generator
Location-Based Services Extend Opportunity
Location-Based Advertising Gain Rapid Adoption
Premium SMS to Revive Market Opportunities for Traditional
Messaging Based Services
Growing Demand for Entertainment Content
Key Opportunity Indicators
Mobile Music Fuels MVAS Market Growth
Mobile Gaming Offers Opportunities On a Platter
Strong Demand for Mobile Video Provides Growth Impetus
Mobile TV Generates Additional Revenues for MVAS Market
Participants
Mobile Gambling Market on Roll Worldwide
’Social Networking on the Move’ Encourages MVAS Market Growth
Key Statistical Data
Utility MVAS to Grow in Popularity in Coming Years
M-Governance: An Emerging Frontier
M-Learning: Learning on the Move
M-Health Gaining Traction in Healthcare
M-Agriculture Tends to Emerge as a Boon for Agriculture Community
M-Advertising Gains Prominence
Key Statistical Data
Enterprise: A Critical Segment for Mobile Data Providers
M-Engagement: The Future of MVAS
High-Speed Networks Determine Success of New Mobile MVAS Services
MVAS Over Wi-Fi: An Emerging Revenue Generator
Cloud - The New Paradigm for Mobile VAS
Network Operators Lean Towards Managed MVAS Services
Key Issues & Challenges
Piracy - A Burning Issue for Digital Music & Video Content
Growth in Mobile Users to Drive MVAS
Key Opportunity indicators
Growing Smartphone Sales Lends Traction to MVAS Market
Opportunity Indicators
Media Tablets too Add to the Demand for MVAS
Apple App Store & Google Play Revolutionize Mobile Content
Distribution - Lend Traction to MVAS
App Store vs Google Play: A Comparative Analysis
Paid Services or Free Apps - Opportunity Nevertheless for MVAS
Participants
Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Augur Well for MVAS Market
Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects for MVAS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Wireless Application Protocol (Platform) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Wireless Application Protocol (Platform) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Wireless Application Protocol (Platform) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Short Messaging Services (Platform) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Short Messaging Services (Platform) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Short Messaging Services (Platform) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Interactive Voice & Video Response (Platform)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Interactive Voice & Video Response (Platform) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 12: Interactive Voice & Video Response (Platform) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (Platform)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (Platform)
Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 15: Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (Platform)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Platforms (Platform) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Platforms (Platform) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Platforms (Platform) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Consumer (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Consumer (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Consumer (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Enterprise (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Enterprise (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Enterprise (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Network Provider (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Network Provider (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Network Provider (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Mobile Browsing (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Mobile Browsing (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Mobile Browsing (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Mobile Texting (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Mobile Texting (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Mobile Texting (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Entertainment Services (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Entertainment Services (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Entertainment Services (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Location-based Services (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 38: Location-based Services (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 39: Location-based Services (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in US$
Million in the United States by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 44: United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform:
2009-2017
Table 45: United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 48: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 51: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 52: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 53: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Canadian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 56: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 57: Canadian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Canadian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 59: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 60: Canadian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mobile Value
Added Services (MVAS) Market in US$ Million by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 62: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Japan in
US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 65: Japanese Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 68: Japanese Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share Shift
in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 70: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 71: Chinese Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Platform:
2009-2017
Table 72: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Review in
China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 79: European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 83: European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 85: European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 86: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 89: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 91: French Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: French Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 97: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 98: French Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 100: German Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 101: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in
Germany: A Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: German Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 109: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 110: Italian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Platform:
2009-2017
Table 111: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Demand for Mobile Value Added Services
(MVAS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Italian Demand for Mobile Value Added Services
(MVAS) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Italian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mobile
Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in US$ Million by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 119: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in the
United Kingdom in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 122: United Kingdom Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: United Kingdom Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
SPAIN
Table 127: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Analysis
in Spain in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 128: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Spain:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Spanish Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Spanish Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 131: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 132: Spanish Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Spanish Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 134: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 135: Spanish Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 136: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in US$
Million in Russia by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 137: Russian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 138: Russian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Russian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 144: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 145: Rest of Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 146: Rest of Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 147: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 149: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 152: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 155: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 166: Australian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 167: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in
Australia: A Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Million
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Australian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 171: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Australian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 174: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 175: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Analysis
in India in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 176: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period
2009-2017
Table 177: Indian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Indian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 180: Indian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Indian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 182: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 183: Indian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 184: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Platform for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 186: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: South Korean Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 192: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in US$ Million by
Platform: 2018-2025
Table 194: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services
(MVAS) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services
(MVAS) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services
(MVAS) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 202: Latin American Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 203: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 205: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 206: Latin American Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Platform:
2009-2017
Table 207: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Latin
America : Percentage Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861844/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: