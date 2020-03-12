New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861844/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$290.5 Billion by the year 2025, Wireless Application Protocol will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$20.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$17.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wireless Application Protocol will reach a market size of US$11.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$127 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon.com, Inc.

America Movil SAB de CV

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Bharti Airtel Limited

Blackberry Limited

Computaris International Ltd.

Dialogic Inc.

eServGlobal

Etihad Etisalat Co., Gemalto NV

Google Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intersec SA

KongZhong Corp.

Mavenir Systems Inc.

NTT DoCoMo Inc.

OnMobile Global Ltd.

Opencode Systems Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Samsung Apps

Sprint Corporation

Tech Mahindra Limited

CanvasM Technologies Limited

Mahindra Comviva

Telefónica S.A.

Vodafone Group plc

ZTE Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861844/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Key Milestones in Telecom Industry

Recent Market Activity

Internet Revolution Boosts MVAS Market

The Unique Resilience of MVAS

Reshuffling of the MVAS Value Chain

Development of the New ’VAS 2.0’ Ecosystem

Mobile Tipping Point: A Fast Approaching Phenomenon

Mobile Value Added Services Primed to Expand

Untapped Opportunities in Developing Markets

VAS Providers Gear Up for Wider Clientele

Offering of Value Added Services to Boost Adoption of m-Commerce

Providing MVAS - Now More of a Compulsion than an Option for MSPs

From MSPs to Mobile Users - Entire Mobile Industry Value Chain

Bets Big on MVAS

A Peek at Various Value Chain Participants in MVAS Market

Application-to-Person Messaging

SMS Alternatives Emerge as the Mainstream

OTT Messaging Apps - Complementary or Supplementary to SMS?

VAS to Generate Huge Opportunities in Content and Applications

Factors Facilitating Mass Adoption of Content and Application

Mobile Music Downloads Rule the Roost in Emerging Markets

Mobile TV - The Next Big Bet

Market Strategies

Strengthening Operator Billing for Drive Monetization

Devoting more resources on apps Capable of Generating High ROI

Freemium Model

Partnering with OTT Players

Accepting Prepaid Segment

Reducing Complexity of Data Plans

Outlook

Developing Markets - Hotspots for Growth

Opportunity Indicators

Aggressive Customer Retention Strategies by MSPs to Sustain

Demand for MVAS in Developed Markets

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)

America Movil SAB de CV (Mexico)

Apple, Inc. (USA)

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

Bharti Airtel Limited (India)

Blackberry Limited (Canada)

Computaris International Ltd. (UK)

Dialogic, Inc. (USA)

eServGlobal (France)

Etihad Etisalat Co., (Saudi Arabia)

Gemalto NV (The Netherlands)

Google, Inc. (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Intersec SA (France)

KongZhong Corp. (China)

Mavenir Systems, Inc. (USA)

NTT DoCoMo, Inc. (Japan)

OnMobile Global Ltd. (India)

Opencode Systems Ltd. (Bulgaria)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Samsung Apps

Sprint Corporation (USA)

Tech Mahindra Limited (India)

CanvasM Technologies Limited (India)

Mahindra Comviva (India)

Telefónica S.A. (Spain)

Vodafone Group plc (UK)

ZTE Corporation (China)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Usage of Connected Devices - A Key Growth Driver

Mobile Browsing - A Major Revenue Contributor

Key Statistical Data

Data and New Technologies Rule the Roost

Growth of VAS and OTT Services

Advent of Social Media Platforms Foster Growth for MVAS

Increased Mobile Engagement Expected to Drive M-Commerce Revenues

Content Marketing, a Major Marketing Tactic for E-commerce

Chatbots for Handling Growing Volume

Social Media Platforms Help Brands to Serve Customers

Safe and Secure Payment Processing Technologies on Mobile

Platforms

Artificial Intelligence for Automatic Interaction

Native Push Notifications, a Powerful Tool

Faster Delivery for Attracting Customers

Growing Penetration of Fixed/Mobile Networks and Internet based

Devices Transforming Consumers? Mobile Communications

Behaviors

VAS to Boost Adoption of mobile Phones for Making Payments and

Purchasing

Growing Popularity of In-aisle Payment Technology

Personalized Experience for Customers

Online Advertising Driving MVAS

Popularity of Video Content

Ecommerce and mCommerce

Improved Social Engagement on Social Media

Wearables Drive MVAS

Trends Shaping the Global Mobile Ecosystem

Artificial Intelligence for Strengthening Performance of

Emerging Sectors

Impressive Growth in Revenue Generation by Content Services

Robust Demand of Smartphones in Emerging Markets

Primary Use of Mobile Internet by New Mobile Subscribers

Growth in OTT Communications Apps Negatively Impacting P2P SMS

A2P SMS Adoption by Enterprises Continues to Grow

Innovations in A2P SMS Landscape

Quality Enhancement

Enhancing Effectiveness

MNOs Move to Protect Revenues

Enterprise Communications Enter the OTT Space

Greater Engagement of OTT Communications Apps with Enterprises

Use of SMS for Internal Communication in Enterprises

Expanded Usage of SMS Communication by Enterprises

Key SMS Alternatives

Future Technological Developments

WebRTC in the Enterprise

Growing Usage of WebRTC Technology in Enterprises

WebRTC as Substitute for A2P SMS

Mobile Finance - The Fastest Growing MVAS Segment

Smartphones: A Key Enabler of Mobile Finance/Commerce

Mobile Banking Market - An Intensifying Mobile Data Traffic Stream

Mobile Payments - A Large Revenue Generator

Location-Based Services Extend Opportunity

Location-Based Advertising Gain Rapid Adoption

Premium SMS to Revive Market Opportunities for Traditional

Messaging Based Services

Growing Demand for Entertainment Content

Key Opportunity Indicators

Mobile Music Fuels MVAS Market Growth

Mobile Gaming Offers Opportunities On a Platter

Strong Demand for Mobile Video Provides Growth Impetus

Mobile TV Generates Additional Revenues for MVAS Market

Participants

Mobile Gambling Market on Roll Worldwide

’Social Networking on the Move’ Encourages MVAS Market Growth

Key Statistical Data

Utility MVAS to Grow in Popularity in Coming Years

M-Governance: An Emerging Frontier

M-Learning: Learning on the Move

M-Health Gaining Traction in Healthcare

M-Agriculture Tends to Emerge as a Boon for Agriculture Community

M-Advertising Gains Prominence

Key Statistical Data

Enterprise: A Critical Segment for Mobile Data Providers

M-Engagement: The Future of MVAS

High-Speed Networks Determine Success of New Mobile MVAS Services

MVAS Over Wi-Fi: An Emerging Revenue Generator

Cloud - The New Paradigm for Mobile VAS

Network Operators Lean Towards Managed MVAS Services

Key Issues & Challenges

Piracy - A Burning Issue for Digital Music & Video Content

Growth in Mobile Users to Drive MVAS

Key Opportunity indicators

Growing Smartphone Sales Lends Traction to MVAS Market

Opportunity Indicators

Media Tablets too Add to the Demand for MVAS

Apple App Store & Google Play Revolutionize Mobile Content

Distribution - Lend Traction to MVAS

App Store vs Google Play: A Comparative Analysis

Paid Services or Free Apps - Opportunity Nevertheless for MVAS

Participants

Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Augur Well for MVAS Market

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects for MVAS





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Wireless Application Protocol (Platform) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Wireless Application Protocol (Platform) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Wireless Application Protocol (Platform) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Short Messaging Services (Platform) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Short Messaging Services (Platform) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Short Messaging Services (Platform) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Interactive Voice & Video Response (Platform)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Interactive Voice & Video Response (Platform) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 12: Interactive Voice & Video Response (Platform) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (Platform)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (Platform)

Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 15: Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (Platform)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Platforms (Platform) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Platforms (Platform) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Platforms (Platform) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Consumer (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Consumer (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Consumer (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Enterprise (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Enterprise (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Enterprise (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Network Provider (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Network Provider (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Network Provider (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Mobile Browsing (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Mobile Browsing (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Mobile Browsing (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Mobile Texting (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Mobile Texting (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Mobile Texting (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Entertainment Services (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Entertainment Services (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Entertainment Services (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Location-based Services (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 38: Location-based Services (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 39: Location-based Services (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in US$

Million in the United States by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 44: United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform:

2009-2017

Table 45: United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 48: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 50: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 51: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CANADA

Table 52: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 53: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Canadian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 56: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 57: Canadian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Canadian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 59: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 60: Canadian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mobile Value

Added Services (MVAS) Market in US$ Million by Platform:

2018-2025

Table 62: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Japan in

US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile

Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 65: Japanese Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile

Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 68: Japanese Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 70: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 71: Chinese Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Platform:

2009-2017

Table 72: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Demand for Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Chinese Demand for Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 79: European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 80: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 83: European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 85: European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 86: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 89: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 91: French Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 92: French Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 95: French Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 97: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 98: French Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 100: German Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 101: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in

Germany: A Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: German Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 109: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 110: Italian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Platform:

2009-2017

Table 111: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Italian Demand for Mobile Value Added Services

(MVAS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Italian Demand for Mobile Value Added Services

(MVAS) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mobile

Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in US$ Million by Platform:

2018-2025

Table 119: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in the

United Kingdom in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 122: United Kingdom Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: United Kingdom Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

SPAIN

Table 127: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Analysis

in Spain in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 128: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Spain:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Spanish Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Spanish Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 131: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 132: Spanish Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Spanish Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 134: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 135: Spanish Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 136: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in US$

Million in Russia by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 137: Russian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 138: Russian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Russian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 141: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Russian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 144: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Rest of Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 146: Rest of Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 147: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 149: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Rest of Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 152: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 155: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform:

2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Australian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 167: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in

Australia: A Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Million

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Australian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Australian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 171: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Australian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 175: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Analysis

in India in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 176: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in India:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Indian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Indian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 179: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 180: Indian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Indian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 182: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 183: Indian Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Platform for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 186: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: South Korean Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: South Korean Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 192: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in US$ Million by

Platform: 2018-2025

Table 194: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services

(MVAS) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services

(MVAS) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Value Added Services

(MVAS) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 203: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 205: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Platform:

2018-2025

Table 206: Latin American Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Platform:

2009-2017

Table 207: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in Latin

America : Percentage Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and

2025



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861844/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001