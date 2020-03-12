Icelandair Group has received notifications from Íslandsbanki and Landsbanki, which act as market makers for the Company on the Nasdaq Iceland Stock Exchange, that due to unusual circumstances the market makers have exercised their rights to deviate from the conditions of the agreement during these circumstances.





