Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global millimeter wave technology market was valued at US$ 289.2 Mn in the year 2018 and expected to reach US$ 4,456.0 Mn by the year 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.
The global millimeter wave technology market is highly competitive in nature due to the presence of significant leaders in the semiconductor & telecom industry. The players are highly focused on developing integrated solutions based on mm-wave technology to support 5G and other upcoming high frequency based application. Some of them, are also expanding their global reach to find the best customers for its definite solution.
Wireless data traffic is increasing at an alarming rate and expected to witness profound growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing application of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, digital currency, and other advanced analytics platforms. As per a report published by Ericsson in November 2019, global mobile data traffic was 38 exabytes per month at the end of 2019 and forecast to reach 160 exabytes per month by 2025.
In addition, 5G will capture 45% of the total mobile data traffic by the year 2025. To fulfill this demand the telecom industry is switching to a 5G network that requires higher frequency, bandwidth, and resolution. The millimeter-wave spectrum fulfills all the requirements and is the best suit for the upcoming high-end technology that requires a high data transfer rate.
