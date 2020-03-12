Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global millimeter wave technology market was valued at US$ 289.2 Mn in the year 2018 and expected to reach US$ 4,456.0 Mn by the year 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.



The global millimeter wave technology market is highly competitive in nature due to the presence of significant leaders in the semiconductor & telecom industry. The players are highly focused on developing integrated solutions based on mm-wave technology to support 5G and other upcoming high frequency based application. Some of them, are also expanding their global reach to find the best customers for its definite solution.



Wireless data traffic is increasing at an alarming rate and expected to witness profound growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing application of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, digital currency, and other advanced analytics platforms. As per a report published by Ericsson in November 2019, global mobile data traffic was 38 exabytes per month at the end of 2019 and forecast to reach 160 exabytes per month by 2025.



In addition, 5G will capture 45% of the total mobile data traffic by the year 2025. To fulfill this demand the telecom industry is switching to a 5G network that requires higher frequency, bandwidth, and resolution. The millimeter-wave spectrum fulfills all the requirements and is the best suit for the upcoming high-end technology that requires a high data transfer rate.



Industrial Developments

On February 13, 2019, Cambridge Broadband Networks Limited (CBNL) announced the launch of two new exciting mmwave products. The first one is a small form factor integrated antenna variant and second is a dual-band 60GHz and 5GHz VectaStar Edge residential access platform. These new exciting products are ideal for smart city applications.

On February 05, 2019, Pasternack Enterprises Inc. launched a new series of millimeter-wave high-speed end launch PCB connectors. These connectors are ideal for high-speed networking, supercomputing, and cloud server applications.

On January 31, 2019, Vubiq Networks Inc. announced the completion of hardware/software millimeter-wave hyper imaging system development. The system is designed with a vision to overcome the high-cost barrier of traditional RFID tags along with improved performance.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the millimeter wave technology market projected to witness a CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027

North America held the majority of revenue share in the global millimeter wave technology market for the year 2018 and expected to grow considerably over the forecast period. The prime factor attributed to market growth is the early adoption of 5G technology by several telecom operators

The Asia Pacific is another prime revenue contributor to the global market owing to significant ongoing research & development on high frequency based communication solution. In addition, the region provides one of the best market places for the companies experimenting with mmwave based solutions in the field of automotive, healthcare, and telecom sectors

Telecommunication equipment dominated the global millimeter wave technology market in the year 2018 and registered significant growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, radar & satellite communication systems are now matured markets for mmwave technology however they witness steady growth during the forecast period owing to impressive demand from aerospace & defense industry

By frequency band, the range between 57 and 86 GHz is the prime revenue contributor to the global millimeter wave technology market in the year 2018. The segment growth is mainly due to its major application in healthcare, telecom, and automotive & transportation sectors. Furthermore, the frequency range is free from a license or is lightly licensed that provides enormous opportunities for users to operate their equipment without purchasing any license.

List of Companies Covered:

Broadband Wireless Networks LLC

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Keysight Technologies

Siklu Communication Ltd

Proxim Wireless

NEC Corporation

Aviat Networks, Inc.

Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

Sage Millimeter, Inc.

E-Band Communications, LLC

Vubiq Networks, Inc

Farran Technology

Millivision Technologies

Smiths Group PLC.

Elva-1



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global mmWT Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Mn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Millimeter Wave Technology (mmWT) Market, by Product Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Scanner Systems

4.3. Telecommunication Equipment

4.4. Radar & Satellite Communications Systems



5. Global Millimeter Wave Technology (mmWT) Market, by Frequency Band, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Below 57 GHz

5.3. Between 57 GHz and 86 GHz

5.4. Between 86 GHz and 300 GHz



6. Global Millimeter Wave Technology (mmWT) Market, by License Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Unlicensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

6.3. Light Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

6.4. Fully Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave



7. Global Millimeter Wave Technology (mmWT) Market, by Component, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. Frequency Sources & Related Components

7.3. Communication & Networking Components

7.4. Antennas & Transceiver Components

7.5. RF & Radio Components

7.6. Sensors & Controls

7.7. Power & Battery Components

7.8. Interface Components

7.9. Others (Imaging Components, etc.)



8. Global Millimeter Wave Technology (mmWT) Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

8.1. Overview

8.2. Mobile & Telecom

8.3. Military & Defense

8.4. Automotive & Transportation

8.5. Consumer & Commercial

8.6. Industrial

8.7. Healthcare

8.8. Others (Imaging, Radio Astronomy, etc.)



9. North America Millimeter Wave Technology (mmWT) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1. Overview

9.1.1. North America mmWT Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Mn)

9.2. North America mmWT Market Value, By Product Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. Scanner Systems

9.2.2. Telecommunication Equipment

9.2.3. Radar & Satellite Communications Systems

9.3. North America mmWT Market Value, By Frequency Band, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

9.3.1. Below 57 GHz

9.3.2. Between 57 GHz and 86 GHz

9.3.3. Between 86 GHz and 300 GHz

9.4. North America mmWT Market Value, By License Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4.1. Unlicensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

9.4.2. Light Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

9.4.3. Fully Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

9.5. North America mmWT Market Value, By Component, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5.1. Frequency Sources & Related Components

9.5.2. Communication & Networking Components

9.5.3. Antennas & Transceiver Components

9.5.4. RF & Radio Components

9.5.5. Sensors & Controls

9.5.6. Power & Battery Components

9.5.7. Interface Components

9.5.8. Others (Imaging Components, etc.)

9.6. North America mmWT Market Value, By Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

9.6.1. Mobile & Telecom

9.6.2. Military & Defense

9.6.3. Automotive & Transportation

9.6.4. Consumer & Commercial

9.6.5. Industrial

9.6.6. Healthcare

9.6.7. Others (Imaging, Radio Astronomy, etc.)

9.7. North America mmWT Market Value, By Country/ Region, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

9.7.1. Market Analysis

9.7.2. U.S.

9.7.3. Rest of North America



10. Europe Millimeter Wave Technology (mmWT) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

10.1. Overview

10.2. Europe mmWT Market Value, By Product Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

10.3. Europe mmWT Market Value, By Frequency Band, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

10.4. Europe mmWT Market Value, By License Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

10.5. Europe mmWT Market Value, By Component, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

10.6. Europe mmWT Market Value, By Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

10.7. Europe mmWT Market Value, By Country/ Region, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Asia Pacific Millimeter Wave Technology (mmWT) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

11.1. Overview

11.2. Asia Pacific mmWT Market Value, By Product Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

11.3. Asia Pacific mmWT Market Value, By Frequency Band, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

11.4. Asia Pacific mmWT Market Value, By License Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

11.5. Asia Pacific mmWT Market Value, By Component, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

11.6. Asia Pacific mmWT Market Value, By Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

11.7. Asia Pacific mmWT Market Value, By Country/ Region, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



12. Rest of the World Millimeter Wave Technology (mmWT) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

12.1. Overview

12.2. Rest of the World mmWT Market Value, By Product Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

12.3. Rest of the World mmWT Market Value, By Frequency Band, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

12.4. Rest of the World mmWT Market Value, By License Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

12.5. Rest of the World mmWT Market Value, By Component, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

12.6. Rest of the World mmWT Market Value, By Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

12.7. Rest of the World Millimeter Wave Technology Market Value, By Region, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



13. Company Profiles



