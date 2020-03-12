DENVER, COLO., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For first-time moms, life can be scary, exhausting, lonely and overwhelming. Learning to navigate the challenges of caring for a tiny new life with a skilled nurse can change the trajectory of a family for generations.
The team at Nurse-Family Partnership ® (NFP) provides specially trained registered nurses who make home visits throughout pregnancy and for the first two years of a child’s life to first-time moms facing poverty and some of the toughest problems life can throw their way.
Nurse-Family Partnership is a 40-year-old evidence-based community health program that helps mothers experience healthy pregnancies and improved birth outcomes, and teaches parenting skills, child development and strategies to achieve economic self-sufficiency.
The Parent Ambassadors, who are graduates of the national Nurse-Family Partnership program, will engage policymakers and the public on the local, state and national levels to build awareness and understanding of the benefits of the program to families and communities.
“Our Parent Ambassadors are effective advocates in sharing their stories on how Nurse-Family Partnership changed their lives,” said Sarah McGee, chief policy and government affairs officer at NFP. “Their stories make a difference to policymakers and community leaders and demonstrate what it takes to build a strong family and brighter future for their children.”
Parent Ambassadors will serve as advocates for NFP families and work to increase access to the program nationwide. In addition, they will share their experiences with NFP leaders to ensure that the voices of NFP moms are heard and the program is continuously responsive to the changing needs of families. They will also help Nurse-Family Partnership reach more expectant moms – spreading the word about the program through social media and personal outreach.
Since its launch last year, the Parent Ambassadors have contributed more than 475 volunteer hours to Nurse-Family Partnership and spent 268 hours in training and doing personal advocacy for NFP with members of Congress. In addition, the women haves sent action alerts to rally support for the program.
Parent Ambassadors also work closely with NFP alumni, a group of about 800 graduates of the program who seek to share their voice with leaders across the country, and provide support and advocacy for expanding the program.
Each cohort of Parent Ambassadors will serve for two years. The 2020 group includes:
The Parent Ambassadors began their work with a training session at the NFP national headquarters in Denver in February. Their training includes instruction in storytelling, grassroots organizing and advocacy. This year they will travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with members of Congress to discuss the importance of Nurse-Family Partnership in their lives.
Over 40 years of research show that Nurse-Family Partnership is successful in improving maternal health and birth outcomes, preventing child abuse, reducing childhood injuries, increasing children’s school readiness and reducing juvenile crime.
About Nurse-Family Partnership
Nurse-Family Partnership ® changes the future for the most vulnerable babies born into poverty by giving a first-time mom trusted support from her own personal nurse throughout the first 1,000 days, from pregnancy until her child’s second birthday. Nurse-Family Partnership serves over 38,000 low-income, first-time moms in 41 states, U.S. Virgin Islands and many Tribal communities. Participation is free and voluntary for the mother. Nurse-Family Partnership is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Follow NFP on Twitter @NFP_nursefamily, Facebook at facebook.com/nursefamilypartnership and Instagram at www.instagram.com/nursefamilypartnership/.
Nurse-Family Partnership
Denver, Colorado, UNITED STATES
