AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com (“SCV”), Inc. and International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. soon to be ISW Holdings, Inc., (OTC: ISWH) (“ISWH” or the “Company”), an emerging diversified leader in the health and wellness space, announced that Alonzo Pierce, President of ISW Holdings, Inc., is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/international-spirits-wellness-iswh/

Alonzo Pierce called in to SmallCapVoice.com to go over the business model and the markets that his Company operates in. In addition, he discussed the upcoming corporate name change to ISW Holdings, Inc., the plans to up-list its shares onto the OTC.QB exchange, his Company’s work in the home healthcare market that currently services several major cities in Texas, including Houston, San Antonio, and El Paso. ISWH has now begun the process of establishing home healthcare operations in Nevada (Las Vegas and Reno), New Mexico (Santa Fe), Arizona (Phoenix), and Florida (The Villages). Pierce delivers a personal message of gratitude and encouragement to his shareholders making this interview a must listen.

Pierce stated, “We could not be happier with how 2020 is playing out for us. The quarter to quarter growth and recently announced expansion into New Mexico is proof of that and why we were so excited to be speaking with SmallCapVoice.com. We are extremely optimistic about our future with the foundation we have built. Once again, we are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About ISWH

ISWH is a global brand management holdings company with diverse operational interests, including commercial-stage operations in the spirits, CBD, and home healthcare markets, and development-stage operations in the logistics and supply chain and renewable energy markets.

Based in Nevada, the Company’s expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISWH nurtures emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. The Company has now established itself as a health and wellness leader with a focus on reshaping the CBD products and home healthcare markets through state-of-the-art technology and execution. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace with VOLUM.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

