The 1-ltr bottles of Alkaline88® will soon be available at over 7,000 store locations nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) (the “Company”), a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD-infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88™, and A88CBD™, respectively, today announced that its flagship brand Alkaline88® would soon be available at a specialty discount retailer in over 7,000 stores nationwide.

“I am very proud of our sales team and broker, International Food and Beverage Inc., for bringing our flagship product Alkaline88® to a new and exciting class of trade. With over 7,000 stores nationwide, this retailer will begin to roll out Alkaline88’s 1-liter into all stores over the next two months. This win is the first major national retailer that we have added since Walmart and CVS. As a company, we are excited to enter this new retail channel and look forward to expanding into other major classes of retail trade. We expect to see the 1-liters on the shelves in March and other single-serve sizes later this summer. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates on this exciting new class of trade,” stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

The specialty discount retail channel represented roughly $34 billion in retail sales according to the 2019 Super Market News Top 75 list of North America’s largest food retailers and wholesalers. The retailer operates one of the largest chains of retail discount stores in the U.S, selling merchandise in categories including consumables, household products, apparel and accessories, and seasonal items.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88™, and A88CBD™, respectively. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes. The Company recently announced a broad line of CBD infused products, which include ingestibles and topical products. For its ingestibles line, the A88™ Infused Beverage Division Inc. intends to produce CBD infused drinks, beverage shots, tinctures, capsules, and powder packs. For its topicals line, A88™ Infused Products Inc. produces salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath-salt all made with lab-tested full-spectrum hemp. To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com .

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently pursuing a national multi-channel, mass-market expansion strategy with a direct-to-warehouse model and co-packaging facilities that are strategically located 600 miles within 95% of the U.S. population. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that Alkaline88’s 1-liter product will begin being rolled out into all stores over the next two months; that the Company looks forward to expanding into other major classes of retail trade; and that the Company expects to see the 1-liters on the shelves in March and other single-serve sizes later this summer.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to grow significantly; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers, and new technology; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov , and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com .



The Company intends to comply in full with all federal, state, and local laws, rules, and regulations as the Company develops its CBD-infused ingestible products. The Company will not pursue the commercial production or sale of CBD-infused ingestible products until legally permitted. The Company is closely watching and responding to all regulatory developments within the FDA and in each individual U.S. state, and plans to launch its CBD infused ingestible products accordingly.

