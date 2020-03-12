TAMPA, FL, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS:BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce the official launch of the Live Youth Sports Network (“LYSN”) through the installation of its inaugural live-stream venue at a high school in southern Florida (the “School”).



LYSN and the School have jointly executed an agreement (the “Agreement”) allowing the LYSN to live-stream all of the School’s sporting events through the LYSN’s sports portal. The Agreement calls for the LYSN to install all equipment and immediately begin streaming all of the School’s sporting events in 2020.

“We are lining up hundreds of schools as potential venues right now,” commented John V. Whitman, Jr, BTHR CEO. “But we are extremely excited to get LYSN actually up and running at the first location with the first active partner school. This represents the first tangible venue and will act as a pilot case study. Once this first example is up and running, we will be able to demonstrate how seamlessly this technology works. Along with strong testimonials from users and viewers, we believe we can trigger a rapid expansion of the network because demand for this product is just bubbling under the surface according to our research.”

Management notes that LYSN will be installing HD cameras in every one of the School’s athletic venues, enabling the live streaming and archiving of all of the School’s events for pay per view access by parents, grandparents, military personnel, alumni, scouts and anyone else who cannot physically make it to the game.

The monetization model for this relationship leverages both local advertising and pay per view viewership of individual streamed events. Some percentage of local advertising revenues from streamed events is being earmarked for the School to assist in fundraising to support the School and its surrounding community. As this model rolls out and expands, the Company plans to focus initially on the eastern US market, with plans to expand to the entire domestic US market in 2021.

Whitman continued, “According to our analysis and data, local businesses are extremely eager to participate in this type of advertising. It’s a captive, highly local audience that feels grateful to have access to a personally meaningful stream of content, which confers positive brand association onto advertisers, who are seen as partly responsible for making the content available. We believe this is a powerful opportunity in a market that is vastly underappreciated in terms of both size and growth potential.”

The traveling youth sports market represents one of the fastest growing niche sectors in the world right now, with analysts projecting a boom over coming years that could add as much as $50 billion in total annualized global spending on youth sports and related goods and services, taking total annual spending on Youth Sports up to $76.5 billion by 2026, according to extensive recent analysis from Wintergreen Research published in December.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of building youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company plans on building sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. Our complexes will include retail shopping, adult fitness programs, restaurants, hotels and music venues. In addition the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

