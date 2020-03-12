NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint™, the leader in next-generation Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), today announced the Remote Digital Employee Experience Support Program, a free program designed to help assure business continuity during the COVID-19 crisis. The program is available to the entire enterprise community as they confront an unprecedented spike in remote workers.
According to a recent survey, 44 percent of consumers with full-time jobs have already seen COVID-19 impact the way they do business. Many have cancelled travel plans and in-person meetings, and 40 percent are increasing their use of video conferencing. With this in mind, the Remote Employee Support Program leverages Catchpoint’s global monitoring capabilities to help businesses deliver the best possible digital experience to their employees.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has presented many challenges for the business community. We are seeing a significant uptick in inquiries regarding how to improve the employee experience for remote workers,” said Analyst Dion Hinchcliffe at Constellation Research. “A free remote employee support program is a welcomed move to support the enterprise IT community at a time of great need.”
“We want to support our fellow IT professionals in the community,” said Catchpoint CEO and cofounder, Mehdi Daoudi. “We know that many in the enterprise community may not be prepared for their entire workforce to suddenly work remotely. Our established expertise in helping global enterprises manage user experience means we can help companies prepare for a big surge in remote workers. While this will put an unprecedented pressure on their network, digital systems and applications, our program will provide them with much-needed support in these hugely challenging times.”
The completely free-of-charge program consists of three components:
In preparation for a surge in remote employees and to ensure the delivery of a great Digital Employee Experience, Catchpoint recommends that enterprise IT departments leverage the Free Catchpoint Program to:
