Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Distributed Control System Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America distributed control system market accounted for US$ 3.74 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 5.86 Mn by 2027.
Smart cites technologies has gained momentum around the globe and set for rapid transformation. It also includes intelligent transport systems, smart waste management and robust information technology that will improve the quality of living, employment opportunities and urban services. Thereby, analytics solutions would be used for analyzing the essential decision making for the smart cities and for industrial development, as there is the requirement for monitoring and analyzing the expensive assets, manage price fluctuations and reduced operational cost.
The North American region includes the US, Canada, and Mexico. The availability of efficient infrastructure in the developed nations has enabled the manufacturing companies to explore the limits of science, technology, and commerce. The US is a developed country in terms of modern technology, standard of living, infrastructure, and many others. Across North America, the technological advancements has led to a highly competitive markets. North America is a hub of technological developments that comprises with economically robust countries. The companies are continuously enhancing the overall business processes in order to meet the customers demand for high quality products and services in the best possible way.
The US is a developed country in terms of modern technology, a standard of living, infrastructure, and many others. The region witnessed technological advancements, which has result in a highly competitive market. North America is a hub of technological development which is encompassed with economically robust countries. The sales of varied robots, machine-vision, motor & motion control has indicated favorable scenario for the industries to expand. The demand for robotics for industrial as well as the commercial sector is estimated to witness string growth. The majority of the world's largest technological companies have favored in the high economic growth which drives the distributed control system market in the region.
Some of the players present in the North America distributed control system market are Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corp, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, NovaTech, LLC, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co., and ABB Ltd. among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Distributed Control System - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Distributed Control System Market in North America - PEST Analysis
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinions
5. Distributed Control System Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Swift Growth of Industrial Infrastructure and Enhanced Focus on Automation
5.1.2 Increasing Demand of Electricity
5.1.3 Constant Rise in Labor Costs and Need for Accuracy in Production
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Capital Expenditure Value
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Infrastructure Development and Smart Cities
5.4 Future Trend
5.4.1 Integration of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Artificial Intelligence
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Distributed Control System Market- North America Market Analysis
6.1 Distributed Control System North America Market Overview
6.2 Distributed Control System North America Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players
7. Distributed Control System Market Analysis - By Component
7.1 Overview
7.2 Distributed Control System Market Breakdown, by Component, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Hardware
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Hardware Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.4 Software
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.5 Services
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8. Distributed Control System Market Analysis - By Industry
8.1 Overview
8.2 Distributed Control System Market Breakdown, by Industry, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Power Generation
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Power Generation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.4 Pharmaceuticals
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Pharmaceuticals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.5 Oil & Gas
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Oil & Gas Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.6 Food & Beverages
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Food & Beverages Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.7 Chemicals
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Chemicals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Overview
8.8.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9. Distributed Control System Market - By Country
9.1 Overview
9.1.1.1 US Distributed Control System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.1.1.1.1 US Distributed Control System Market Breakdown, by Component
9.1.1.1.2 US Distributed Control System Market Breakdown, by Industry
9.1.1.2 Canada Distributed Control System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.1.1.2.1 Canada Distributed Control System Market Breakdown, by Component
9.1.1.2.2 Canada Distributed Control System Market Breakdown, by Industry
9.1.1.3 Mexico Distributed Control System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.1.1.3.1 Mexico Distributed Control System Market Breakdown, by Component
9.1.1.3.2 Mexico Distributed Control System Market Breakdown, by Industry
10. Distributed Control System Market - Industry Landscape
10.1 Market Initiative
10.2 Merger & Acquisition
10.3 New Product
11. Company Profiles
11.1 ABB LTD.
11.2 Emerson Electric CO.
11.3 General Electric
11.4 Honeywell International Inc.
11.5 Novatech, LLC
11.6 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
11.7 Schneider Electric SE
11.8 Siemens AG
11.9 Toshiba Corporation
11.10 Yogokawa Electric Corporation
12. Appendix
