The Vietnamese telecommunications market is a booming market with huge opportunities for local and foreign investors, amid a competitive environment and a positive economic outlook with an average growth of 6-8% GDP expected between 2020 and 2025. With already strong mobile phone penetration and emerging fixed broadband take-up in households, future growth is likely to remain solid despite an aging population over the long term.



The publisher forecasts that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow in the 2019-25 period and fixed broadband subscribers will also continue to grow and increase its household penetration over the same period. The ratio of the telecommunications sector revenue to GDP is declining from a peak in 2015, sliding down every year since then.



Mobile revenue is growing faster than mobile subscription numbers leading to ARPU growth as the market transitions from 2G & 3G to 4G mobile data services.



The publisher expects the overall telecoms market to grow through to 2025 after a marked slow down in 2018 and 2019 due to legacy 2G voice & SMS revenue pressure partially offset by mobile data growth.



Key Features of the Report:



Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telecoms Infrastructure Review

Telco M&A Transaction Database

Reasons to Buy:



Benefit from the latest market opportunities

Understand the threats to your operations and investments and protect your company against future risks

Gain insight on emerging trends that could support, strengthen or disrupt your activities in the market

Get a full view of the competitive landscape to assess your market position.

Forecasts as a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the telecoms market

Target business opportunities and risks in the telecoms sector through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments

Assess the activities, strategy and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Operators Profiles

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Statistics

1.1 Vietnam Population

1.2 Vietnam Households

1.3 Vietnam's GDP



2 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2025

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-2019

2.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2018-2025

2.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2025

2.4.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2014-2019

2.4.2 Capex to Revenue Country Benchmark

2.4.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark

2.4.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2018-2025



3 Telecommunications Operators Profile

3.1 Viettel Profile

3.1.1 Viettel Revenue and Profit Mix

3.2 VNPT Profile

3.2.1 VNPT Revenue and Profit Mix

3.1 Mobifone Profile

3.1.1 Mobifone Revenue and Profit Mix

3.2 FPT Profile

3.2.1 FPT Revenue and Profit Mix

3.3 CMC Corporation Profile

3.3.1 CMC Corp Revenue and Profit Mix

3.4 Other Players Profile

3.4.1 Vietnamobile

3.4.2 Other Telecoms Operators



4 Mobile market

4.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025

4.1.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical, 2014-2019

4.1.2 Mobile Subscribers Market Share, 2014-2019

4.1.3 Vietnam Smartphone Share, 2019

4.1.4 Vietnam Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2019-2025

4.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025

4.2.1 Historical Vietnam Mobile Service Revenue, 2014-2019

4.2.2 Mobile Service Revenue Forecast, 2018-2025

4.2.3 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2014-2019

4.3 Spectrum Holdings

4.3.1 Existing Spectrum Holdings

4.3.2 5G Trials and Upcoming 5G Auctions

4.3.3 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis

4.3.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country

4.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

4.5 Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

4.6 Internet of Things (IoT)



5 Broadband Market

5.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-2019

5.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2018-2025



6 Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

6.1 Fixed Infrastructure

6.1.1 Government Plans

6.1.2 Submarine Cables

6.2 Mobile Tower Infrastructure Landscape

6.2.1 Getting Ready for 5G

6.3 Telco Infrastructure Comparative



7 Thematics / Opportunities

7.1 Going for Scale

7.2 Going for Scope

7.2.1 e-Commerce

7.2.2 Digital Payments

7.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

7.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

7.4 5G versus Fixed

7.4.1 5G Overview

7.4.2 Fixed Broadband Networks Doing the Heavy Lifting Long Term



8 Telco Transaction Database



9 Methodology



10 Copyright Notice



Companies Mentioned



CMC

FPT

Gmobile

Hanoi Telecom

Hutchison Asia Telecom

Mobifone

OCK

Saigon Post

Viettel

Vietnmaobile

Vinaphone

VNPT



