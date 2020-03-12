PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it has been awarded two indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts by the New York City Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) to provide construction management and inspection services on the city’s transit system until 2024.The two IDIQ contracts are split according to their funding—one being a federally funded contract, the other being state funded.



“We are well equipped to handle the challenges of managing work on New York City’s massive public transportation system,” says Hill Vice President George Keeber, PE. “Our prioritization of safety, experience with public transit agencies around the world, and awareness of the unique qualities of NYC construction projects will help us deliver these and other task orders for MTA on time and under budget.”

Hill’s professionals are currently being mobilized on two task orders under the IDIQ contracts. At 170th Street station of the Jerome Avenue Line in the Bronx, Hill will be managing construction renovations in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The project will include a new elevator, and renovations to the station stairways. This project will be executed under a Design-Build contract delivery method. Hill will coordinate the execution of construction while working with the Design–Builders design group.

Similarly, at Flushing Main Street station, in Queens, Hill is providing identical construction management services to the MTA under another task order. At this station on the Flushing Line IRT of the New York City Subway, Hill is coordinating another Design-Build contract in order to facilitate passenger circulation, including the redesign of the stations stairways and renovate the station in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The Flushing Station is one of the MTA’s high volume commuter stations, especially during peak hours.

“Our local team looks forward to delivering these and future task orders for our valued clients at MTA and for the people of New York,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali. “It’s an exceptional honor to be entrusted with two extensive IDIQ contracts and two major task orders from one of the premier providers of public transit around the world.”

