6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Enteral Feeding Pumps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$44.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Enteral Feeding Pumps will reach a market size of US$75.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$404.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ALCOR Scientific Inc.

Amsino International Inc.

Applied Medical Technology Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard Inc.

Caesarea Medical Electronics Ltd.

Cook Medical Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Fresenius KABI AG

Halyard Health, Inc.

Medela LLC

Medtronic plc

Moog Inc.

Nestlé Health Science S.A

Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition

VYGON SA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Enteral Feeding Devices: Providing Nutrition, Hydration and

Medication through Enteral Route

Recent Market Activity

Need to Provide Assisted Nutritional Support to Patients Drives

Growth in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Developed Markets Continue to Lead the Global Enteral Feeding

Devices Market

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Market Gains

Enteral Feeding Pumps: The Largest & Fastest Growing Product

Category

Technological Advancements Spearheading Growth

Unique Enteral Feeding Connectors to Reduce Risk of Tubing

Misconnections

IDC Develops Innovative Enteral Feeding Device

Fidmi Medical Develops New Low-Profile PEG Device

The BUDDY Button: A Low-Profile Gastrostomy Device for Reliable

Transabdominal Fixation

Regulations Promote Adoption of Premium-Priced Safety Devices

ISO 80369 Standards for Small-Bore Connector

ENFit - The New ISO Standard Enteral Feeding Connecting System

Replacements Offer Potential Growth Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Select Enteral Feeding Pumps Available in the Market

Multinationals Target Emerging Markets - The New Hotspots for

Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Enteral Feeding Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ALCOR Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Amsino International, Inc. (USA)

Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (USA)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

Caesarea Medical Electronics Ltd. (Germany)

Cook Medical, Inc. (USA)

CONMED Corporation (USA)

Fresenius KABI AG (Germany)

Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)

Medela LLC (USA)

Medtronic plc (USA)

Moog, Inc. (USA)

Nestlé Health Science S.A (Switzerland)

Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition (The Netherlands)

VYGON SA (France)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth

Aging Demographics to Propel Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Rising Incidence of Cancer and Central Nervous System Diseases

Foster Growth

World Cancer Statistics: Incidence and Mortality Data

Growing Number of Pediatric Crohn’s Disease Patients Fuels

Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

Rising Number of Premature Births: Rising Demand for Enteral

Feeding Devices

Preterm Birth Statistics from WHO

Diabetes Mellitus: A Chronic Condition Driving Demand for

Enteral Feeding Devices

Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for

Enteral Feeding Devices Market

A Peek at Global HIV Statistics

Shift towards Home-based Enteral Therapy to Fuel Enteral

Feeding Devices Market

Favorable Clinical Findings Strengthen Market Prospects for

Enteral Nutrition

Preference for Enteral Therapy over Parenteral Nutrition Bodes

Well for Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Advantages and Disadvantages of Enteral Nutrition over

Parenteral Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition Therapy in Treatment of Adult Malnutrition

Presents Growth Opportunities

Sustained Adoption of Low-Profile Feeding Tubes Fuels Growth

MIC-KEY Low-Profile Gastrostomy Feeding Tube Leads the Market

Studies State Feeding Tubes Place Pediatric Patients at Risk of

Stomach Fistulas

ASPEN Advices against Use of Gastrostomy Tubes for Near End-of

-Life Patients

Electromagnetic Placement Device for Enteral Feeding Tubes

Lowers Financial Burden and Nursing Times





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



