Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Power Inverter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America power inverter market reached a value of US$ 11.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 16.6 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2024.
Power inverter, commonly known as inverter, is an electric device that converts direct current (DC) into alternating current (AC) while changing respective voltages. They provide an uninterrupted power supply and act as an alternate backup power solution in case of emergencies and are generally connected to batteries, solar panels, high-voltage transmission lines in order to efficiently convert and store the alternating current to direct current. In comparison to an electric generator, inverter is noise-free, eco-friendly, easy to install and operate, cost-effective, and convenient. Owing to this, it is employed for rail traction, wind turbines, motor drives, etc.
North America represents one of the largest markets for power inverters accounting to several initiatives for energy conservation by switching to sustainable energy sources. In addition to this, various regulatory measures, in order to reduce the carbon footprints have boosted the sales of power inverters in the region. Increasing infrastructural advancements across the region will continue to spur the demand in the upcoming years.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Power Inverter Market
5.1 Market Performance
5.2 Market Breakup by Type
5.3 Market Breakup by Application
5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast
6 North America Power Inverter Market
6.1 Market Performance
6.2 Market Forecast
7 North America Power Inverter Market: Breakup by Type
7.1 < 5KW
7.2 5KW to 95KW
7.3 100KW to 495KW
7.4 Above 500KW
8 North America Power Inverter Market: Breakup by Application
8.1 Motor Drives
8.2 UPS
8.3 Rail Traction
8.4 Wind Turbines
8.5 EVs/HEVs
8.6 Solar PVs
8.7 Others
9 North America Power Inverter Market: Breakup by End-Use Sector
9.1 Utility
9.2 Residential
9.3 Commercial and Industrial
10 North America Power Inverter Market: Breakup by Country
10.1 United States
10.1.1 Historical Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
10.1.3 Market Breakup by Application
10.1.4 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
10.1.5 Market Forecast
10.2 Canada
10.2.1 Historical Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
10.2.3 Market Breakup by Application
10.2.4 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
10.2.5 Market Forecast
10.3 Mexico
10.3.1 Historical Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Breakup by Type
10.3.3 Market Breakup by Application
10.3.4 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
10.3.5 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Research and Development
12.3 Raw Material Procurement
12.4 Manufacturing
12.5 Marketing
12.6 Distribution
12.7 End-Use
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Rivalry
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
