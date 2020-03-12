Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Electric Motor Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America electric motor market reached a value of US$ 33.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 41.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2024.
An electric motor is an electro-mechanical device that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy. It works on the basic principle of electromagnetic induction according to which a current-carrying conductor always experiences a force in the presence of magnetic field. Electric motors offer long operational life, low energy consumption, low maintenance and high tolerance for fluctuating voltages. Owing to these benefits, electric motors are widely employed across various sectors, such as industrial machinery, motor vehicles, household appliances, HVAC equipment (heating-ventilating-air-conditioning), aerospace, transportation, etc.
The North America electric motor market is currently being driven by a number of factors. The increasing penetration of mechanization and automation across several industries has catalyzed the demand for electric motors in the region. In addition to this, rising technological advancements have led to the introduction of household appliances operated by electric motors, thereby positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, electric motors are also employed in the agriculture industry for enhanced efficiency, controllability and long operational life of the machineries. Apart from this, rising per capita incomes coupled with the increasing environmental concerns have replaced fuel-driven automobiles with electric vehicles, thereby stimulating the demand for electric motors.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Electric Motor Market
5.1 Market Performance
5.2 Market Breakup by Type
5.3 Market Breakup by Voltage
5.4 Market Breakup by Speed
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Forecast
6 North America Electric Motor Market
6.1 Market Performance
6.2 Market Forecast
7 North America Electric Motor Market: Breakup by Type
7.1 AC Motor
7.1.1 Induction AC Motor
7.1.2 Synchronous AC Motor
7.2 DC Motor
7.2.1 Brushed DC Motor
7.2.2 Brushless DC Motor
7.3 Others
8 North America Electric Motor Market: Breakup by Voltage
8.1 Low Voltage Electric Motors
8.2 Medium Voltage Electric Motors
8.2 High Voltage Electric Motors
9 North America Electric Motor Market: Breakup by Speed
9.1 Ultra-High-Speed Motors
9.2 High-Speed Motors
9.3 Medium Speed Motors
9.4 Low Speed Motors
10 North America Electric Motor Market: Breakup by Applications
10.1 Industrial Machinery
10.2 HVAC
10.3 Transportation
10.4 Household Appliances
10.5 Motor Vehicles
10.6 Others
11 North America Electric Motor Market: Breakup by Country
11.1 United States
11.1.1 Historical market Trends
11.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
11.1.3 Market Breakup by Voltage
11.1.4 Market Breakup by Speed
11.1.5 Market Breakup by Applications
11.1.6 Market Forecast
11.2 Canada
11.2.1 Historical market Trends
11.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
11.2.3 Market Breakup by Voltage
11.2.4 Market Breakup by Speed
11.2.5 Market Breakup by Applications
11.2.6 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oulax4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: