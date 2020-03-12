Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of Indian Air Management (Cooling) Solutions Market, Forecast to FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for air management (cooling) systems in India is worth 30,921.5 Cr. It is driven by rising disposable incomes, increasing global temperatures and a booming economy fuelling retail and Industrial growth. Some of the challenges faced by this industry are increasing tariffs and the impenetrability of the rural market characterised by low-income households. Nevertheless, the market is expected to reach 74,290.4 Cr in FY2026, registering a CAGR of 13.3%.



This study provides an analysis of the growth potential of the market, market concentration, and the competitive environment. It also presents a market segment analysis, market trends, growth opportunities available to existing players/new entrants and revenue forecasts. Product segments covered are residential cooling systems, light commercial cooling systems, and commercial cooling systems. The geographic coverage is confined to the Indian market.



Voltas dominates the Indian air management (cooling) systems market, with Daikin and Blue Star being the other key players. The Northern region dominates with a contribution of 31% to the total revenue, followed by the Southern region.



Key trends observed are that high walls contribute the highest share, at 71.4% of the total market revenues and will continue to dominate the market throughout the period of this study. Further, social infrastructure development is likely to be the key demand driver for air management systems. While energy efficiency and Internet of Things (IoT) enabled connectivity are the game changers for urban consumers, plug-and-play models are the best way to garner rural market share. GPS connectivity for greater control and solar-powered ACs are the innovative solutions urban consumers look for.



Retail boom and industrial growth are likely to contribute to the growth of other product segments like Cassette AC, VRF systems and chillers. Critical factors contributing to success include having products at affordable price points, increasing brand awareness while tapping into the market for modernisation and upgrades through appropriate promotions, improving response time in installations and repairs, focussing on product innovation and strengthening the distribution network.



Urbanisation and digitalisation are the two key megatrends to watch out for as both social infrastructure and digital infrastructure contribute to the demand. Mass adoption of cooling systems by late majority and laggards is likely within the next 2 decades driven by increasing temperatures and rising incomes. Higher disposable incomes and growing GDP are the key indicators of growth in the air management systems market.

Growth Opportunities

Rural Market Penetration

Tapping the Renovation and Modernisation Market

Product Innovation

Connectivity

Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trends' Impact on the Air Management (Cooling) Solutions Market

Urbanistion and Smart City Initiatives are likely to Propel the Demand for Air Management (Cooling) Solutions: Explained

Digitalisation is a catalyst in driving the demand for cooling systems

