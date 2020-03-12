MONTREAL, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc. (the “Company” or “ATW Tech”) (TSX-V: ATW) wishes to fix the terms of its previously-announced private placement, which will consist of an offering of between 12,000,000 and 30,000,000 units, each at a price of $0.05 for total gross proceeds of between $600,000 and $1,500,000. Each unit will consist of a common share and one of one common share purchase warrant, each full warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share for a period of 36 months at a price of $0.08.



The shares and warrants issued in connection with this offering will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities legislation.

In other news, ATW Tech will not proceed with its previously announced acquisition from Fastrack Trust of the outstanding shares of 6855318 Canada Ltd. and 6890202 Canada Ltd.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services provider (as per meaning assigned to this term in TSX Venture Exchange’s policies) bear no liability as to the relevance or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ATW TECH

ATW Tech (TSX-V: ATW) is a leader in financial technologies (‘fintech’), owner of several web platforms including VoxTel and Option.vote. VoxTel offers various interactive communication, landline and mobile carrier billing phone solutions. Option.vote offers a large scale, customizable, and secure multi-method voting system for unions, political parties, professional associations, and others looking for a way to reduce their voting costs and to improve their participation rates.

SOURCE:

ATW TECH

Michel Guay

Founder, president and CEO

Tel.: 844.298.5932 ext. 301

mguay@atwtech.com

www.atwtech.com





