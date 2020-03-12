Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Automation and Control Systems Market in the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service discusses revenues generated by various automation and control system (ACS) companies in Asia-Pacific that supply to organizations involved in upstream oil and gas activities. The companies included in this study are all major ACS vendors or service providers.
Research Scope
The objective of this study is to identify the major end users, distribution channel for each product segment, and the major suppliers of ACS in APAC. The study also discusses the revenue contribution of major vendors in the market.
Historical data from 2015 to 2017 are examined and included. Considering the prevailing political, legal, and economic situation and other trends, the study also forecasts revenue and growth rates till 2023 and discusses major factors affecting the industry. Drivers, restraints, and initiatives and support from public and private organizations are also provided.
It is seen that national oil companies across APAC are facing problems due to their maturing assets and growing domestic energy demand, which points toward more collaboration/need for partners with technical and financial capabilities to help maximize recovery. It is also seen that by 2020, companies across Australia will be investing in building sizeable utility storage, solar, other renewable sources.
As many environmental agencies and governments are focusing on replacing conventional sources with green energy, there is a lack of transparency or clarity at different levels, especially in Southeast Asia. While benefits of using cleaner sources are well understood, it is not clear if energy generated from such sources will meet the requirements over the long term. Revenue split among major vendors has been discussed for the total market while analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in the market.
The product segment includes the following categories:
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Automation Trends in O&G Industry
4. Drivers and Restraints - Total ACS Market
5. Forecasts and Trends - Total Market
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Market
7. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the Total Market
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
9. PLC Segment Analysis
10. DCS Segment Analysis
11. SCADA Segment Analysis
12. HMI Segment Analysis
13. SS Segment Analysis
14. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7yuhw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: