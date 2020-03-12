New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053014/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$42.5 Billion by the year 2025, Socks will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$520.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$416.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Socks will reach a market size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Emerging Nations Dominate Supply Side of the Market
EU and the US: Largest Sock Importers Globally
Global Outlook
Analysis by Volume
Analysis by Value
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hosiery (Women and Men) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
CSP International SpA (Italy)
Golden Lady SpA (Italy)
Kayser-Roth Corporation (USA)
Gildan Activewear Inc. (Canada)
Gold Toe-Moretz, LLC (USA)
Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA)
Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (USA)
LVMH (France)
Donna Karan International (USA)
Sculptz, Inc. (USA)
Trerè Innovation s.r.l. (Italy)
Wolford AG (Austria)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Hosiery Innovations and Advancements Drive Growth
Manufacturers Experiment with Performance Yarns for Improved
Products
Hosiery as a Luxury Apparel Accessory, Bodes Well for Market
Expansion
Hosiery for Older and Plus-size Consumers Offers Significant
Growth Potential
Industry Witnesses a Resurgence in Sheer Hosiery
Pantyhose Witnesses a Revival
High Performance Socks Market Witness Increasing Participation
Consumers Warm up to Eccentric Sock Designs & Patterns
Smart Socks - An Emerging Category
Athletic Socks Witness Strong Growth
Skinners - A Portable Alternative to Socks and Shoes
Over-the-Knee Socks Create a Stir
Support Hosiery Blends with Fashion Hosiery
Tights Gain Support in the Men?s Domain
Compression Tights - Latest Men?s Fashion,Fitness Trend
Athleisure Hosiery: The Perfect Blend of Athletics and Leisure
’Tights under Shorts’ in Vogue
Fishnet Stockings to Stay for Long
Bridal Hosiery: A Niche Segment
Maternity Hosiery Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Lack of Sizing Standards for Hosiery: A Cause for Concern
Online Marketing & Sales Increase Market Competition
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Hosiery
Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment
Manufacturers Focus on Millennials to Support Sales
Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Hosiery
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth
Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Growth in Developing
Countries
