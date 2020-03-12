Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Smart Meter Data Management Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this in-depth analysis, the Asia-Pacific smart meter data management market is showing compelling growth for the forecasted period 2019-2027. The Asia-Pacific smart meter data management market is comprised of China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN countries, and the Rest of the Asia-Pacific.



In India, the smart meter data management market is expected to rise exponentially during the forecasted period. The Indian government's aspiring target to reach nationwide coverage in adopting smart meter technology is driving the market. India is also expected to boost the overall smart meter market in the Asia-Pacific region primarily. Although India ranks third in worldwide electricity consumption, it faces problems such as electricity transmission and distribution loss, inadequate supply, and electricity theft. This results in corporations establishing their own electricity plants to maintain the efficiency of electric supply. The regional governments rely on both domestic and foreign corporations to supply smart meters. Employing smart meters will help in detecting electricity theft. Such factors propel market growth in the Indian market region.



The South Korean central government announced the Smart Grid Initiative in 2009 with regard to reducing its overall energy consumption in upcoming years. This has increased the deployments of smart meters in the country. According to the South Korea Smart Grid Institute (KSGI), the government is also expected to make a huge amount of investments in smart meters. Due to inefficiencies, South Korea is facing an increase in power losses. Implementing smart meters would help to resolve the limited functionality of the country's current utility communication systems, particularly the labor-intensive process and inaccurate readings of electronic meters.



The top companies in the Asia-Pacific smart meter data management market are Itron Inc., Landys+Gyr Group, Siemens AG, Trilliant Holdings, Eaton Corporation, DIEHL, Schneider Electric, Kamstrup, Sensus (XYLEM), and Arad Group.



