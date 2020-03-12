Hamilton, Ontario, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Arts, a craft brewery and now a craft distiller, has announced their first foray into the ready-to-drink category with sparkling gin cocktails. Collective Arts cocktails are made with their artisanal gin and real ingredients, combining the art of mixology inside the can with limited-edition works of art on the outside. Collective Arts cocktails are designed to be low in sugar, but not sugarless with the goal of being well-balanced but not too sweet. They are launching in the LCBO this April with their Grapefruit, Lemon & Thyme Gin and Soda and will plan to release a second recipe, Raspberry and Bitter Orange in the USA and Western Canada markets soon after. "We got into craft gin because of it's ability to amplify creativity in mixology but we also recognize that at-home cocktail making takes time. Our sparkling gin cocktails are meant to be a more convenient way to consume real, low in sugar cocktails that don't sacrifice taste," explains Matt Johnston, co-founder of Collective Arts. "We also believe a more creative world is a better world and our gin cocktails will feature rotating works of art by international artists." ABOUT COLLECTIVE ARTS Collective Arts, founded in 2013 in Hamilton, Ontario, is committed to fusing the craft of brewing and distilling with the inspired talents of emerging artists. Their beers, ciders, spirits and canned cocktails are designed to be as diverse, creative, and unwavering as the artists profiled; respecting tradition, but not constrained by it. Collective Arts features limited-edition works of art by artists and musicians that change every few months. To date, more than 1,000 artists and musicians have been featured and championed by Collective Arts. Collective Arts was named one of Linkedin’s 2018 & 2019 Top 25 Canadian Startups and is now distributing in every Canadian province, 20 U.S. states, the UK, eight countries in the EU, China and Australia.

