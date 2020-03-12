Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Geographic Information System (Gis) Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As per the analysis by the publisher, the global geographic information system (GIS) market is predicted to show a compelling growth with a CAGR of 9.04% in terms of revenue during the forecasting period 2019-2027.



The rise in the adoption of GIS, increasing demand for spatial data, and the rise in smart cities drive the geographic information system (GIS) market. A geographic information system helps to capture, manipulate, analyze, store, manage, and present all types of geographical data. It also allows quick access to relevant location-specific data to make business decisions, which boost the market growth. However, the successful implementation of GIS requires a substantial commitment to organizational money, staff, and effort. The cost associated with the GIS is high and immediate, which hampers the growth of the market.



Moreover, the legal issues concerned with the storage of spatial data and the incorporation of GIS in business intelligence are some of the challenges faced by the GIS market. However, the market has a huge opportunity to use GIS in disaster management as the demand for GIS in the natural resources sector has been increasing significantly.



The global geographic information system (GIS) market report covers the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



North America is predicted to dominate the overall GIS market in terms of revenue during the forecasted years, holding the largest market share. The region is one of the early adopters of GIS. The growth in enterprise mobility and an increase in the adoption of GPS and location-based services have been contributing to the growth of the GIS market.



Along with that, various initiatives taken by the governments are boosting the market growth. For instance, the Government of Canada has launched the Canada Action Plan, which enables the sharing of government information openly with the public. The government has also launched a new online platform known as the Federal Geospatial Platform, where the citizen can access the government's geospatial information.



Hexagon AB, ESRI, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., General Electric Company, Pitney Bowes Inc., Trimble Inc., Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Corporation (MDA), Caliper Corporation, Computer Aided Development Corporation Ltd., Supermap Software Co., Ltd., Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd., Takor Group, Atkins Plc, and Fugro NV are the leading companies in the geographic information system (GIS) market.



Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI) is a service and software development company that deals in providing geographic information systems (GIS) software and geodatabase management applications. The company also offers a variety of Arc (GIS) software products, which operate on the server, desktop, mobile, and online platforms. It operates across the world, which includes countries from Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Geographic Information System (Gis) Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. North America Dominates The Overall Market

2.2.2. Growing Demand For Service Sector

2.2.3. Incorporation Of Gis In Business Intelligence

2.3. Porters Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat Of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat Of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat Of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Rise In Adoption Of Gis

2.6.2. Increasing Demand For Spatial Data

2.6.3. Development Of Smart Cities

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. High Costs Levied On Gis Software

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Use Of Gis In Disaster Management

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Stern Rules And Regulations

2.9.2. Easy Access Of Open Source Geographic Information System (Gis)



3. Global Geographic Information System (Gis) Market Outlook - By Product

3.1. Software

3.2. Data

3.3. Service



4. Global Geographic Information System (Gis) Market Outlook - By Function

4.1. Mapping

4.2. Surveying

4.3. Location-Based Services

4.4. Navigation And Telematics

4.5. Others



5. Global Geographic Information System (Gis) Market Outlook - By Deployment

5.1. Desktop Gis

5.2. Server Gis

5.3. Developer Gis

5.4. Mobile Gis

5.5. Others



6. Global Geographic Information System (Gis) Market Outlook - By End-User

6.1. Defense

6.2. Agriculture

6.3. Oil & Gas

6.4. Construction

6.5. Utilities

6.6. Transportation & Logistics

6.7. Others



7. Global Geographic Information System (Gis) Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market By Product

7.1.2. Market By Function

7.1.3. Market By Deployment

7.1.4. Market By End-User

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Market By Product

7.2.2. Market By Function

7.2.3. Market By Deployment

7.2.4. Market By End-User

7.2.5. Country Analysis

7.2.5.1. United Kingdom

7.2.5.2. Germany

7.2.5.3. France

7.2.5.4. Spain

7.2.5.5. Italy

7.2.5.6. Russia

7.2.5.7. Rest Of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Market By Product

7.3.2. Market By Function

7.3.3. Market By Deployment

7.3.4. Market By End-User

7.3.5. Country Analysis

7.3.5.1. China

7.3.5.2. Japan

7.3.5.3. India

7.3.5.4. South Korea

7.3.5.5. Asean Countries

7.3.5.6. Australia & New Zealand

7.3.5.7. Rest Of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Market By Product

7.4.2. Market By Function

7.4.3. Market By Deployment

7.4.4. Market By End-User

7.4.5. Country Analysis

7.4.5.1. Brazil

7.4.5.2. Mexico

7.4.5.3. Rest Of Latin America

7.5. Middle East And Africa

7.5.1. Market By Product

7.5.2. Market By Function

7.5.3. Market By Deployment

7.5.4. Market By End-User

7.5.5. Country Analysis

7.5.5.1. United Arab Emirates

7.5.5.2. Turkey

7.5.5.3. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.4. South Africa

7.5.5.5. Rest Of Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Hexagon Ab

8.2. Esri

8.3. Autodesk Inc.

8.4. Bentley Systems Inc.

8.5. General Electric Company

8.6. Pitney Bowes Inc.

8.7. Trimble Inc.

8.8. Macdonald, Dettwiler And Associates Corporation

8.9. Caliper Corporation

8.10. Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)

8.11. Supermap Software Co., Ltd.

8.12. Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd.

8.13. Takor Group

8.14. Atkins

8.15. Fugro



9. Methodology & Scope

9.1. Research Scope

9.2. Sources Of Data

9.3. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fupeuf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900