Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

12 March 2020

Offer for Subscription – Over-allotment facility

The Board of Downing ONE VCT plc announces that it will utilise £10 million of the overallotment facility in respect the Offer for Subscription that launched on 19 September 2019 (“Offer”) when the initial capacity is reached. This extends the capacity of the Offer from £15 million to £25 million. Total funds raised to date under the Offer are £12.3 million.

The Offer is scheduled to close at 3:00pm on 3 April 2020 for the 2019/20 offer and at 3:00pm on 30 April 2020 in respect of the 2020/21 offer unless it is fully subscribed at an earlier date.