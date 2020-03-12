Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Imaging Industry Quarterly Tracker, Q2 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical imaging and informatics industry is evolving rapidly, and new products and solutions are launched every other day. As the reimbursement environment is transitioning from fee-for-service to value-based payment, vendors' business models and value propositions are undergoing drastic changes.

New evidence regarding the use of certain techniques in imaging is influencing changes in the standard of care. On a macro level, the government's policies on reimbursement and regulations tend to impact the performance of industry participants, if their internal teams delay the calibration of the strategic actions needed to thrive in this new environment.



To help clients address challenges in an intensely competitive environment, Medical Imaging and Informatics Quarterly Insights Tracker will monitor market factors and significant events and qualitatively assess their impact on the industry; this will cover the diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapies, and imaging informatics segments.



The scope of this deliverable covers the following segments:



Clinical Trends

Disruptive trends impacting the current gold standard'

Trends indicating the clinical adoption of new solutions /products

Important announcements from associations, such as RSNA, ESR, ACR, and ACC

Competition

New product launches and capabilities

Mergers & acquisitions

FDA & CE approvals

Major FDA & CE recalls/warnings

Policy and Regulations

Region-specific introduction of new regulatory approvals

Reimbursement achievements or setbacks

Event Highlights

Major events highlights in the quarter covering the major themes, derived by studying the messaging and communications, product launches, and product promotions at the event

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Research Scope

2. Competitive Analysis

Long-term Business Contracts - Customer Acquisitions

New Launches and Upgrades

Mergers and Acquisitions

Strategic Collaborations

FDA Approvals for Products of Top Tier Participants (April-June 2019)

FDA Approvals for Products of Other Participants (April-June 2019)

Notable CE Approvals

FDA Recalls

Analyst Perspective

3. Policies and Regulations

Proposed Electronic Health Information Interoperability Rules

USFDA's Final Guidelines for Regulatory Standards for Medical Imaging Equipment

CMS Mandates CDS Software for Ordering Medical Imaging Decisions

Guidelines for Marketing Clearance of Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems and Transducers

Technical Considerations and Imaging Techniques for Valvular Regurgitation

Draft Premarket Recommendations for Manufacturers on Quantitative Medical Imaging

Royal College of Radiologists Reports Shortage of Radiologists in UK

UK Royal College of Radiologists Issues Guidance On The Administration of Gadolinium-based Contrast Agents

NMPA's New Guidelines for the Medical Devices Industry Standards

Technical Guideline on Artificial Intelligence Software, 2019

Tightened Regulations for Medical Imaging Devices In India

Public-Private Partnership for Radiology and Medical Imaging Services

Diagnostic Imaging and Radiation Oncology Practices Eligibility for Medicare Benefits

4. Clinical Trends

Ga-68 PSMA PET/CT, the Modality of Choice for Staging of Prostate Cancer

Discovery of Higher Incidence in Women during China's Lung Cancer CT Screening

Better Patient Outcomes with Intravascular Ultrasound

Coronary Angiography after Cardiac Arrest without ST-Segment Elevation

Magnetic Resonance Perfusion Versus Fractional Flow Reserve in Stable Angina

Accuracy of Whole-body MRI in Lung and Colon Cancers

American Medical Association (AMA) Approval of Four New CPT Codes for 3D Printing

Tripling of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Adoption in 3 Years

Release of the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) Position Statement on Risk-based Breast Screening and DBT

Electromechanical Wave Imaging Proving Superior to Electrocardiogram (ECG) in Mapping Cardiac Arrhythmias

5. Events

Trending Themes at the 2018 AIUM Convention, April 2019

Trending Themes at the ESTRO 38, April 2019

Trending Themes at the ISMRM 27th Annual Meeting & Exhibition, May 2019

Trending Themes at the SIIM19 Annual Meeting, June 2019

6. Conclusion



Companies Mentioned



ACC

ACR

American Medical Association (AMA)

American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS)

CE

CMS

ESR

FD

Royal College of Radiologists

RSNA

USFDA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yenmaa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900