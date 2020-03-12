Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Laminate Flooring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America laminate flooring market reached a volume of 115.8 Million Sq. Meters in 2018. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a volume of 142.3 Million Sq. Meters by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024.
Laminated floor refers to a type of synthetic floor covering designed to have stone or wood-like appearance. It is made up of fiberboard particles combined with aluminum oxide and resins. Laminate flooring is economical, highly resistant to dust and damage, versatile, durable, eco-friendly and is easy to install. Accounting to this, it is employed in the construction activities for industrial, residential and commercial buildings.
North America represents one of the largest markets for laminated flooring owing to emerging renovation activities in the region. In addition to this, several initiatives are taking place for the revival and restoration of different educational and public buildings, thus boosting the sales of laminated flooring. Rising environmental concerns towards the usage of timber and new technological innovations will continue to spur the demand in the upcoming years.
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Laminate Flooring Market
5.1 Market Performance
5.2 Market Breakup by Type
5.3 Market Breakup by Sector
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Forecast
6 North America Laminate Flooring Market
6.1 Market Performance
6.2 Market Forecast
7 North America Laminate Flooring Market: Breakup by Type
7.1 HDF Laminates
7.2 MDF Laminates
8 North America Laminate Flooring Market: Breakup by Sector
8.1 Residential
8.2 Commercial
9 North America Laminate Flooring Market: Breakup by Country
9.1 United States
9.1.1 Historical market Trends
9.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
9.1.3 Market Breakup by Sector
9.1.4 Market Forecast
9.2 Canada
9.2.1 Historical market Trends
9.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
9.2.3 Market Breakup by Sector
9.2.4 Market Forecast
9.3 Mexico
9.3.1 Historical market Trends
9.3.2 Market Breakup by Type
9.3.3 Market Breakup by Sector
9.3.4 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Raw Material Procurement
11.3 Manufacturing
11.4 Marketing
11.5 Distribution
11.6 Export
11.7 End-Use
12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Rivalry
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
