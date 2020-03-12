Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Laminate Flooring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America laminate flooring market reached a volume of 115.8 Million Sq. Meters in 2018. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a volume of 142.3 Million Sq. Meters by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024.



Laminated floor refers to a type of synthetic floor covering designed to have stone or wood-like appearance. It is made up of fiberboard particles combined with aluminum oxide and resins. Laminate flooring is economical, highly resistant to dust and damage, versatile, durable, eco-friendly and is easy to install. Accounting to this, it is employed in the construction activities for industrial, residential and commercial buildings.



North America represents one of the largest markets for laminated flooring owing to emerging renovation activities in the region. In addition to this, several initiatives are taking place for the revival and restoration of different educational and public buildings, thus boosting the sales of laminated flooring. Rising environmental concerns towards the usage of timber and new technological innovations will continue to spur the demand in the upcoming years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the North America laminate flooring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the North America laminate flooring market?

What is the breakup of the North America laminate flooring market on the basis of type?

What is the breakup of the North America laminate flooring market on the basis of sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America laminate flooring industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America laminate flooring industry?

What is the structure of the North America laminate flooring industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America laminate flooring industry?

What are the profit margins in the North America laminate flooring industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Laminate Flooring Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Type

5.3 Market Breakup by Sector

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast



6 North America Laminate Flooring Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Market Forecast



7 North America Laminate Flooring Market: Breakup by Type

7.1 HDF Laminates

7.2 MDF Laminates



8 North America Laminate Flooring Market: Breakup by Sector

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial



9 North America Laminate Flooring Market: Breakup by Country

9.1 United States

9.1.1 Historical market Trends

9.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

9.1.3 Market Breakup by Sector

9.1.4 Market Forecast

9.2 Canada

9.2.1 Historical market Trends

9.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

9.2.3 Market Breakup by Sector

9.2.4 Market Forecast

9.3 Mexico

9.3.1 Historical market Trends

9.3.2 Market Breakup by Type

9.3.3 Market Breakup by Sector

9.3.4 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Raw Material Procurement

11.3 Manufacturing

11.4 Marketing

11.5 Distribution

11.6 Export

11.7 End-Use



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Rivalry

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



