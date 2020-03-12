New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Computing Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197184/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$398.8 Billion by the year 2025, Infrastructure as a Service will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$18.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Infrastructure as a Service will reach a market size of US$17 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$146.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acquia Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Dell Inc.

ENKI Corporation

FUJITSU

Google, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

OVH

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceNow, Inc.

Virtustream, Inc.

Workday Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Cloud Computing: A Technology Storm Wiping Out Old School ICT

Cloud Computing: A Logical Technology Choice for Budget

Constrained Enterprises in a Slow Growing Global Economy

Cloud Computing Qualifies as the World?s Most Disruptive

Technology

Recent Market Activity

VC Investments in Cloud Computing Continues to Grow Strong

Virtualization Enables the Multi-Tenancy Concept of Public Clouds

Increased Adoption of Cloud Data Center Services Expands the

Addressable Opportunity for Public Cloud Services

Data No Longer Lives in In-House Datacenters

Convergence of Enterprise Mobility and Cloud Computing Throws

Up Lucrative Opportunities for Revenue Growth in Cloud

Computing Services Market

Focus on Green IT & Sustainable ICT Throws the Spotlight On the

?Cloud

Pure Private Clouds Become Less of a Threat to Public Cloud

Services

Robust Growth of Hybrid Cloud Helps Increase Consumption of

Public Cloud Services

Emergence of Cloud Brokerage Services Eliminates the Drawbacks

of Vendor Lock-In Associated with Public Cloud

Developments in Internet Infrastructure Lays the Foundation for

the Proliferation of Low Latency Cloud Computing Services

Cloud Advertising Services: The Largest Market Segment

SaaS: One of the Largest Segments of the Cloud Computing

Services Market

Growing Organizational Need to Embrace Digital Transformation

Fuels SaaS Growth

SaaS CRM Helps Companies Master the Art of Customer Relationships

Customization and Security Concerns Associated with SaaS Based

CRM Drives Focus on Adapting PaaS for CRM Applications

Two Tired ERP Strategies Gain Prominence

The Need to Move Beyond Personal Productivity to Team

Productivity Drives Demand for Cloud Based Office Productivity

Software

IaaS: The Fastest Growing Segment of the Cloud Computing

Services Market

Big Data Drives Demand for Storage as a Service (STaaS)

IaaS Print Set for Long Term Growth

?Apps Run the World?: Strong Growth in Application Development

Drives Demand for aPaaS

How the Cloud Transforms the Approaches to Application Development

Mushrooming of SMBs Spur Adoption of Cloud Computing Services

Comprehensive SLAs: A Solution to Overcome Ambiguity in Cloud

Services

High Cloud Readiness Index Brings Developing Countries as Focal

Points for Future Growth

Competition Heats Up

Commonly Encountered Challenges to Public Cloud Deployment

Migration Onto the Cloud: Not So Easy As it Seems

Legal, Regulatory, and Business Risks: The Three Most Peskiest

Issues

Lack of Interoperability

Inadequate Knowledge of Implementation

Inability of SLAs to Guarantee System Availability

Unchecked Cloud Deployments Threatens Cloud Sprawl

Managing the Cloud: Companies Doing It the Wrong Way

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Computing Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Cloud Computing Services Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Cloud Computing Services Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Cloud Computing Services Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Infrastructure as a Service (Service Model) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Infrastructure as a Service (Service Model) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Infrastructure as a Service (Service Model) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Platform as a Service (Service Model) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Platform as a Service (Service Model) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Platform as a Service (Service Model) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Software as a Service (Service Model) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Software as a Service (Service Model) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Software as a Service (Service Model) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Hybrid Cloud (Deploymentl) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Hybrid Cloud (Deploymentl) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Hybrid Cloud (Deploymentl) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Public Cloud (Deploymentl) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Public Cloud (Deploymentl) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Public Cloud (Deploymentl) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Private Cloud (Deploymentl) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Private Cloud (Deploymentl) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Private Cloud (Deploymentl) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cloud Computing Services Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Cloud Computing Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Model: 2018

to 2025

Table 23: Cloud Computing Services Market in the United States

by Service Model: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 24: United States Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Cloud Computing Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2018

to 2025

Table 26: Cloud Computing Services Market in the United States

by Deploymentl: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Cloud Computing Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Model: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Cloud Computing Services Historic Market

Review by Service Model in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Cloud Computing Services Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Model for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 31: Canadian Cloud Computing Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Cloud Computing Services Historic Market

Review by Deploymentl in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Cloud Computing Services Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Deploymentl for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Cloud Computing Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Model

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Cloud Computing Services Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service Model for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Analysis by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Cloud Computing Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deploymentl

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Cloud Computing Services Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Deploymentl for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Analysis by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Cloud Computing Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service Model for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: Cloud Computing Services Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Service Model: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Cloud Computing Services Market by Service

Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Cloud Computing Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Deploymentl for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Cloud Computing Services Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Cloud Computing Services Market by

Deploymentl: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cloud Computing Services Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Cloud Computing Services Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Cloud Computing Services Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Cloud Computing Services Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Cloud Computing Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Model: 2018-2025

Table 50: Cloud Computing Services Market in Europe in US$

Million by Service Model: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Cloud Computing Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2018-2025

Table 53: Cloud Computing Services Market in Europe in US$

Million by Deploymentl: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Cloud Computing Services Market in France by Service

Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Cloud Computing Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Service Model: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Cloud Computing Services Market Share Analysis

by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Cloud Computing Services Market in France by

Deploymentl: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Cloud Computing Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Cloud Computing Services Market Share Analysis

by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Cloud Computing Services Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service

Model for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Cloud Computing Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Service Model: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Cloud Computing Services Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Deploymentl

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Cloud Computing Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Cloud Computing Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service Model for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: Cloud Computing Services Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Service Model: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Cloud Computing Services Market by Service

Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Cloud Computing Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Deploymentl for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Cloud Computing Services Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Cloud Computing Services Market by

Deploymentl: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Computing Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Service Model for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Cloud Computing Services Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service

Model for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Analysis by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Computing Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Deploymentl for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Cloud Computing Services Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Deploymentl

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Analysis by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Cloud Computing Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Model: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Cloud Computing Services Historic Market

Review by Service Model in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Cloud Computing Services Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Model for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 82: Spanish Cloud Computing Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Cloud Computing Services Historic Market

Review by Deploymentl in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Cloud Computing Services Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Deploymentl for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Cloud Computing Services Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Service Model: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Cloud Computing Services Market in Russia by Service

Model: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Cloud Computing Services Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Cloud Computing Services Market in Russia by

Deploymentl: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Cloud Computing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Model:

2018-2025

Table 92: Cloud Computing Services Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Service Model: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Cloud Computing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Deploymentl:

2018-2025

Table 95: Cloud Computing Services Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Deploymentl: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Cloud Computing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 98: Cloud Computing Services Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Cloud Computing Services Market in Asia-Pacific by

Service Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Cloud Computing Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service Model: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Analysis by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Cloud Computing Services Market in Asia-Pacific by

Deploymentl: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Cloud Computing Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Analysis by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Cloud Computing Services Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service

Model for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Cloud Computing Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Service Model: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Cloud Computing Services Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Deploymentl

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Cloud Computing Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Cloud Computing Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Model: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Cloud Computing Services Historic Market

Review by Service Model in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Cloud Computing Services Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Model for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 115: Indian Cloud Computing Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Cloud Computing Services Historic Market

Review by Deploymentl in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Cloud Computing Services Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Deploymentl for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Cloud Computing Services Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Service Model for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Cloud Computing Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service Model: 2009-2017

Table 120: Cloud Computing Services Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Cloud Computing Services Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Deploymentl for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Cloud Computing Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2009-2017

Table 123: Cloud Computing Services Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cloud Computing

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Service Model for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Cloud Computing Services Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service

Model for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cloud Computing Services Market

Share Analysis by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cloud Computing

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Deploymentl for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Cloud Computing Services Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Deploymentl for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cloud Computing Services Market

Share Analysis by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Cloud Computing Services Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Cloud Computing Services Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Cloud Computing Services Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Cloud Computing Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service Model for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: Cloud Computing Services Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Service Model: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Cloud Computing Services Market by

Service Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Cloud Computing Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Deploymentl for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Cloud Computing Services Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Cloud Computing Services Market by

Deploymentl: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Cloud Computing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Model:

2018-2025

Table 140: Cloud Computing Services Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Service Model: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Cloud Computing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Deploymentl:

2018-2025

Table 143: Cloud Computing Services Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Deploymentl: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Cloud Computing Services Market in Brazil by Service

Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Cloud Computing Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Service Model: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Analysis by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Cloud Computing Services Market in Brazil by

Deploymentl: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Cloud Computing Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Analysis by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Cloud Computing Services Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service

Model for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Cloud Computing Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Service Model: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Cloud Computing Services Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Deploymentl

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Cloud Computing Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Cloud Computing Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service

Model: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Cloud Computing Services Market in Rest of Latin

America by Service Model: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Cloud Computing Services

Market Share Breakdown by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Cloud Computing Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deploymentl:

2018 to 2025

Table 161: Cloud Computing Services Market in Rest of Latin

America by Deploymentl: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Cloud Computing Services

Market Share Breakdown by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Cloud Computing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 164: Cloud Computing Services Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Cloud Computing Services Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Cloud Computing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Model: 2018

to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Cloud Computing Services Historic

Market by Service Model in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Cloud Computing Services Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Model for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Cloud Computing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: The Middle East Cloud Computing Services Historic

Market by Deploymentl in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Cloud Computing Services Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Deploymentl for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Cloud Computing Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Model

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Cloud Computing Services Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service Model for the Period

2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Analysis by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Market for Cloud Computing Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deploymentl

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Cloud Computing Services Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Deploymentl for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Analysis by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Cloud Computing Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Model: 2018-2025

Table 179: Cloud Computing Services Market in Israel in US$

Million by Service Model: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Cloud Computing Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2018-2025

Table 182: Cloud Computing Services Market in Israel in US$

Million by Deploymentl: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Cloud Computing Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service Model for the Period

2018-2025

Table 185: Cloud Computing Services Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Service Model: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Cloud Computing Services Market by

Service Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Cloud Computing Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Deploymentl for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Cloud Computing Services Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Cloud Computing Services Market by

Deploymentl: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Cloud Computing Services Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Service Model for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Cloud Computing Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service Model:

2009-2017

Table 192: Cloud Computing Services Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Cloud Computing Services Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Deploymentl for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Cloud Computing Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deploymentl:

2009-2017

Table 195: Cloud Computing Services Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Cloud Computing Services Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Service Model for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Cloud Computing Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service Model:

2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Cloud Computing Services Market

Share Breakdown by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Cloud Computing Services Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Deploymentl for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Cloud Computing Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deploymentl:

2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Cloud Computing Services Market

Share Breakdown by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Cloud Computing Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Service Model: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Cloud Computing Services Market in Africa by Service

Model: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Cloud Computing Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Deploymentl: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Cloud Computing Services Market in Africa by

Deploymentl: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Cloud Computing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deploymentl: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 224

