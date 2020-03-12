Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Forklift Truck Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global forklift truck market is set to display a positive market trend, at a CAGR of 2.00%, over the forecast period of 2019-2027.



Growth in the manufacturing industry, proliferation of e-commerce, and the expansion in the warehousing capacities of e-commerce companies are fueling the growth of the global forklift trucks market. Moreover, the adoption of environment-friendly logistics solutions and the advancements in technology for material handling equipment present the market with several growth opportunities. On the flip side, the scarcity of raw material suppliers is hampering the growth of the forklift trucks market. In addition, stringent rules and regulations set by various national governments pose a challenge to market growth.



The regions of North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific are covered in the global market for forklift trucks.



The forklift trucks market in the Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share, globally, in 2018; it is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The APAC forklift trucks market is largely driven by the region's high economic growth, increased investments in the construction sector, and the rapidly rising e-commerce sector. Further, the governments in several Asia-Pacific nations are offering their support for the development of the region's manufacturing sector - such as Make in India, Australian Venture Capital Limited Partnership Program, and Made in China 2025 - opening up several avenues for the growth of the APAC market for forklift trucks.



The companies that have been mentioned in the forklift truck market report are Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle, HANGCHA Group Co., Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., CLARK Material Handling Company, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, KION Group AG, EP Equipment Co., Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Lonking Holdings Limited, and Crown Equipment Corporation.



Toyota Industries Corporation (established as Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, Ltd. in 1926). The corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sales of automobiles, textile machinery, and material handling equipment. The company provides automotive & lift truck stamping dies, lift & counterbalanced trucks, other industrial vehicles, & pallet trucks and land transportation services with the help of trucks. Toyota Industries Corporation operates across North America, Asia-Pacific, Oceania, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. With a solid employee strength of around 50,000, the company conducts its research & development and sales & marketing activities, catering to its customer base worldwide.

