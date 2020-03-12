Malta, 12 March 2020

Kambi Group plc temporarily suspends contract with National Lottery AD

Service halted following the Bulgarian operator’s decision to voluntarily relinquish licence

Kambi Group plc has placed a temporary suspension on its sports betting service to National Lottery AD, after the Bulgarian operator voluntarily handed back its operating licence to the local gaming regulator.

Kambi issued a formal notice to National Lottery AD this afternoon, with the ability to place bets restricted with immediate effect. National Lottery AD had been leveraging the Kambi Sportsbook for its 7777.bg gaming brand since partnering with Kambi in 2017.

Should the temporary suspension continue, the impact on Kambi’s 2020 revenues is expected to be a small negative.





For further information, please contact:

Mia Nordlander

Head of Investor Relations

Mia.Nordlander@kambi.com

Mobile: +44 (0)7850 910 933

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 20-plus customers include 888 Holdings, ATG, DraftKings, Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Penn National Gaming, Rank Group and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 850 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Romania, the UK, Philippines, Sweden, Australia and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI". The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

Redeye AB

Certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Tel: +46 (0)8 121 576 90

Disclaimer: The information in this press release is such that Kambi Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation.

The information in this report was sent for publication on 12 March 2020 at 14:00 CET by CEO Kristian Nylén.

Attachment