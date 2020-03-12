SAN MATEO, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset, the real-time database in the cloud, today announced the release of Query Lambdas, an industry-first capability that runs developers’ queries in response to events, enabling developers to build data applications faster than ever before. Modern real-time data applications — such as customer 360, inventory management, fraud detection and personalization — help companies stay ahead of their competition by realizing massive internal efficiencies and increasing customer satisfaction. Rockset, built by the team behind RocksDB and Facebook’s online data platform, is focused on increasing developer velocity for teams building modern data applications.
Rockset is the real-time database in the cloud that stores and indexes real-time data from transactional databases and event streams, with schema-free JSON documents and declarative SQL over REST. It is used for building applications that make intelligent decisions on real-time data.
“The team at Standard is always looking to increase the accuracy of the computer vision platform and add new features to the product. We need to be able to drive product improvements from conception to production rapidly, and that involves being able to run experiments and analyze real-time metrics quickly and simply,” said Tushar Dadlani, computer vision engineering manager at Standard Cognition in a recent case study. “Using Rockset in our development environment gives us the ability to perform ad hoc analysis without a significant investment in infrastructure and performance tuning. We have over two thirds of our technical team using Rockset for their work, helping us increase the speed and agility with which we operate.”
Developers today are embracing the API Economy, making the most of connected applications and devices through APIs to power innovation and profitability. However, they are often challenged when using legacy databases, finding it remains incredibly difficult to use as an API endpoint. As a real-time database in the cloud, Rockset eliminates this roadblock and, with Query Lambdas, allows developers to use their own data as an API to quickly build modern data applications.
Rockset launches revolutionary Query Lambdas for running developers’ queries in response to events, to include:
“We created Rockset to be the ideal database to develop modern data applications, and Query Lambdas bring us closer toward that goal,” said Venkat Venkataramani, co-founder and CEO of Rockset. “Just as Function-as-a-Service frameworks like AWS Lambda offer developers a way to run code without managing any servers, Rockset’s Query Lambdas allow developers to execute queries from their applications without requiring knowledge of the underlying data infrastructure.”
Rockset is backed by Greylock Partners and Sequoia Capital.
