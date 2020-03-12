SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), today announced it has been named on the Women Tech Council (WTC) 2020 Shatter List, a recognition of companies with active measures that help break the glass ceiling for women in technology. This is Domo’s third consecutive Shatter List inclusion, with each of the companies on the 2020 list chosen based on their development and successful implementation of measures that create gender-inclusive cultures where women can contribute and succeed.



“The Shatter List is designed to measure the policies, practices and organizations that are creating real impact for women in tech,” said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. “These organization-wide, holistic solutions to actively create gender-inclusive environments and teams make impact not only for those within an organization, but throughout the technology community by helping advance women across the entire sector.”

The Shatter List was developed as part of WTC’s diversity and inclusion program and commitment to help build high-performing environments where men and women can succeed and drive company success. To make the Shatter List, Domo was evaluated and scored against hundreds of technology companies on four key criteria: executive engagement, company programming, community investment and women’s or D&I groups. Each named company was required to demonstrate active, visible activities at all company levels showing commitment and progress in these four areas.

“We are pleased to be recognized on the WTC’s Shatter List for a third time, especially during Women’s History Month. We recognize the value that companies gain when they experience true diversity and inclusion, and remain committed to creating a workplace where the best talent can contribute and thrive,” said Josh James, founder & CEO of Domo.

Domo was especially recognized for its intentional inclusion practices that have helped the company move toward equal representation in leadership. The company has added two women to its board of directors and almost doubled the number of females in vice president roles since committing to the ParityPledge in 2017.

For more information about the Shatter List, visit www.womentechcouncil.org .



About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.org

About Domo:

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.



Domo, Inc.

pr@domo.com

Women Tech Council Media Contact:

Abigail Shaha

abigail@womentechcouncil.com



