New York, United States, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valued to be US$5.9Bn in 2018, the night cream market is set to exhibit promising growth through 2019-2029. According to the latest persistence market research (PMR) report, manufacturers are launching innovative products to stay ahead in the competition. They are introducing natural ingredients to attract a larger consumer base. The emergence of online sales channels is augmenting the sale of these night creams.
Night Cream Market: Key Takeaways
Night Cream Market: Key Growth Drivers
Night Cream Market: Key Restraints
Night Cream Market: Competition Landscape
New market participants and frequent product launches are intensifying the competition in the market. Market players are strategizing to stay ahead in the competition with new product launches with different key components. For instance, a Japan-based company named Tatcha, launched night cream with ingredients such as purple rice and hyaluronic acid to enhance its consumer database. Manufacturers are branding their products on skin types to attain a greater penetration amongst the population. Varied product offerings clubbed with attractive and innovative packaging is the new ground for competition amongst market players. Major players profiled in the night cream market are Shiseido Co. Ltd., Estee Lauder Companies, L'Oreal S.A., VLCC Health Care, Procter & Gamble, Himalaya Global Holdings, Unilever PLC, Avon Inc., and Lancome.
Explore Persistence Market Research's detailed coverage on,
About the Report
This PMR report provides global, regional, and national level analysis on the changing dynamics in the industry influencing the growth of the night cream market. The study provides actionable insights on the night cream market based on the product (anti-aging creams, moisturizing & nourishing creams, skin whitening creams, and others), price (mid-range/economy and high/premium), source (conventional and natural), and sales channel (multi-brand stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, discount stores, online retailers, drug stores & pharmacies, and other sales channels), across six major geographical regions.
