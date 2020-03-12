Miami, Fla., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvMed, one of Florida’s oldest and largest not-for-profit health plans, is providing healthcare services and resources to it members to help address the spread and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The personal health of our members and their families is a top priority in our ongoing response to this evolving situation,” James M. Repp, president and chief operating officer. “Our goal is to always provide our members with peace of mind, value-added services and solutions that add up to better service, quality, affordability and health,” added Repp.

AvMed is encouraging its members to immediately call their healthcare provider if they are experiencing symptoms or think they may have been exposed to COVID-19. If it is determined that coronavirus testing is needed, AvMed will cover the test under the member’s no cost-sharing preventive health benefit. Testing can also be obtained through a member’s local public health agency.

AvMed, in partnership with CVS Health, will also be waiving early refill limits on 30-day prescriptions for maintenance medications and providing home delivery of all prescription medications free of charge. Members who wish to stock up on essential medications may request a 90-day supply as part of their benefit any time of the year.

Additionally, AvMed is reminding members to take advantage of their Virtual Visits benefit to access board-certified physicians conveniently from their computer or smartphone - - anytime, anywhere. AvMed’s Virtual Visits, powered by MDLIVE, can be accessed 24/7/365 and help reduce the opportunities for disease transmission.

During this time of heightened concern, AvMed is also encouraging members who need help managing their stress and anxiety about the COVID-19 outbreak to tap into their plan’s behavioral health benefit through Magellan Health Services by calling 800-424-4810 or visiting magellanhealthcare.com/covid-19 for more information.

