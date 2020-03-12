NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt , the fitness app that enables users to seamlessly access fitness facilities and pay by the minute, today announces the addition of Blink Fitness to its fast-growing list of partners. Starting today, FlexIt users will now have access to select Blink locations throughout the New York City Metro and Dallas-Fort Worth Metro areas, with additional locations to follow.



“At FlexIt, we are focused on providing users access to leading fitness clubs around the country and we firmly believe that Blink is in that category,” said Austin Cohen, CEO and Founder of FlexIt. “We are committed to lowering the barrier of entry through our signature process where users can try any partner facility in a seamless manner. We are thrilled to align with a dynamic brand like Blink.”

FlexIt’s proprietary software is transforming the fitness space for both consumers and clubs across the nation through its seamless check-in/check-out experience – users simply scan the QR mount at the front desk to start and finish their workouts. FlexIt recently announced marketing engagement tools for gyms such as AR/VR virtual club tours and by the minute personal training.

Blink Fitness is a leading HVLP player nationwide with more than 100 open locations offering a selection of premium amenities with many more coming soon. “We’re excited to offer FlexIt users access to the Blink experience,” said David Collignon, SVP of Blink Fitness. “We believe that Blink provides everything gym-goers need, whether they are just starting their fitness journey or have been working out for years. FlexIt continues to innovate and find creative ways to make the user and club partner experience incredibly valuable and easy.”

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit .

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. is the mobile app that quickly and seamlessly enables users to access a wide network of fitness clubs around the U.S., paying only for the amount of time that they are in the facility. With over 2,000 fitness clubs in 23 states across the country in its network, FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while generating leads and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs. FlexIt provides club access to users while simultaneously providing clubs with access to a large network of prospective members. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/

About Blink Fitness

Blink Fitness —a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. The gym challenges conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle®. Blink uses the hashtag #membersnotmodels to accompany our campaigns in which we feature real members instead of models who often embody unrealistic beauty standards. The goal is to showcase body diversity while building up the people who have been traditionally disenfranchised by antiquated fitness advertising. These are the ways Blink strives to #gymdifferently and make #everybodyhappy

Media Contact:

