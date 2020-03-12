OTTAWA, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 enables graphics professionals and teams to break down creative barriers with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), impressive performance enhancements, and access to cloud-based collaboration to speed up the creative workflow. Offering native suites for macOS and Windows, plus CorelDRAW.app™ for the web, the CorelDRAW® 2020 graphics software lineup delivers the power designers need to get from original concept to flawless output in record time.
With a complete collection of professional applications for vector illustration, layout and typography, photo editing, and more, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 makes its debut with extensive updates to accelerate the creation of complex projects and graphics. Use CorelDRAW.app to work with design files virtually anywhere and, for the first time, subscribers can take advantage of the app’s new collaboration features to simplify the entire review and approval process.
“Our flagship CorelDRAW release introduces state-of-the-art tech to enhance your entire design experience. With CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020, teams and clients can now access a centralized collaboration hub to get everyone on the same page in real time; while designers can discover the power of machine learning to create striking results, faster than ever. Make no mistake — this isn’t AI for AI’s sake. We’ve leveraged artificial intelligence across the suite to make the biggest impact on your professional graphics workflow,” said John Falsetto, Senior Director of Products, CorelDRAW and Productivity.
CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 offers new capabilities to produce visually stunning designs and high-quality assets, every time. Highlights include:
AI-powered tools that expand design capabilities and accelerate workflows
GPU-optimized artificial intelligence makes an impressive and time-saving impact across the design process. This deep AI technology integration enables users to deliver exceptional results, when nothing short of perfection will do.
Seamless collaboration to speed and simplify the review process
Boost productivity by taking advantage of an all-new collaboration workflow in CorelDRAW.app, available exclusively with a CorelDRAW Graphics Suite subscription, licensing with maintenance, or an additional CorelDRAW.app Pro subscription for perpetual license customers.
All-new creative tools and ground-breaking typography
Valuable creative tools and significant upgrades to text, including customizable multilevel lists, inspire users to broaden their design horizons and work more efficiently.
Serious performance gains across the suite
Achieve better results with an accelerated and noticeably more responsive suite of applications. With many complex operations performing up to 10x faster than our previous version, users can move from concept to completion quicker than ever.
Availability and Pricing
CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 for Windows and CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 for Mac are available in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, and Japanese. Subscription is $249 USD / €349 / £299 per year. Perpetual licenses are available at the suggested retail price (SRP) of $499 USD / €719 / £599. European and UK prices include VAT.
CorelDRAW.app collaboration features are available exclusively with a CorelDRAW Graphics Suite subscription, licensing with maintenance, or an additional CorelDRAW.app Pro subscription for perpetual license customers. For more information and to download the free 15-day trial, visit www.coreldraw.com.
To learn more about CorelDRAW licensing options, including volume licensing, maintenance, network deployment, and virtualization, visit: www.coreldraw.com/business.
About Corel
Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.
