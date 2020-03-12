CorelDRAW.app now offers access to powerful cloud-based collaboration to speed up the creative workflow.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 for Mac supports unique macOS features including Sidecar and Dark Mode, as well as Touch Bar on Macbook Pro.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 enables graphics professionals to break down creative barriers with cutting-edge AI, impressive performance enhancements, and access to cloud-based collaboration.

OTTAWA, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 enables graphics professionals and teams to break down creative barriers with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), impressive performance enhancements, and access to cloud-based collaboration to speed up the creative workflow. Offering native suites for macOS and Windows, plus CorelDRAW.app™ for the web, the CorelDRAW® 2020 graphics software lineup delivers the power designers need to get from original concept to flawless output in record time.



With a complete collection of professional applications for vector illustration, layout and typography, photo editing, and more, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 makes its debut with extensive updates to accelerate the creation of complex projects and graphics. Use CorelDRAW.app to work with design files virtually anywhere and, for the first time, subscribers can take advantage of the app’s new collaboration features to simplify the entire review and approval process.

“Our flagship CorelDRAW release introduces state-of-the-art tech to enhance your entire design experience. With CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020, teams and clients can now access a centralized collaboration hub to get everyone on the same page in real time; while designers can discover the power of machine learning to create striking results, faster than ever. Make no mistake — this isn’t AI for AI’s sake. We’ve leveraged artificial intelligence across the suite to make the biggest impact on your professional graphics workflow,” said John Falsetto, Senior Director of Products, CorelDRAW and Productivity.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 offers new capabilities to produce visually stunning designs and high-quality assets, every time. Highlights include:

AI-powered tools that expand design capabilities and accelerate workflows

GPU-optimized artificial intelligence makes an impressive and time-saving impact across the design process. This deep AI technology integration enables users to deliver exceptional results, when nothing short of perfection will do.

NEW! Image upsampling and artifact removal: Enlarge images with AI-based upsampling options that create high quality results with clean edges, sharpness, and fine details. Get more out of lossy JPEG images with machine learning techniques that remove JPEG compression artifacts and recover color details, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual editing.

Enlarge images with AI-based upsampling options that create high quality results with clean edges, sharpness, and fine details. Get more out of lossy JPEG images with machine learning techniques that remove JPEG compression artifacts and recover color details, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual editing. REDESIGNED! PowerTRACE™: Experience our best bitmap-to-vector trace results to date thanks to CorelDRAW’s new AI-assisted image-optimization technology that improves the quality of a bitmap as it’s being traced.

Experience our best bitmap-to-vector trace results to date thanks to CorelDRAW’s new AI-assisted image-optimization technology that improves the quality of a bitmap as it’s being traced. NEW! Art Style effects: When working in CorelDRAW and Corel PHOTO-PAINT™, choose from a range of eye-catching AI presets inspired by the techniques of different artists and genres to produce a stylized version of an image or object.

When working in CorelDRAW and Corel PHOTO-PAINT™, choose from a range of eye-catching AI presets inspired by the techniques of different artists and genres to produce a stylized version of an image or object. ENHANCED! Masks in Corel PHOTO-PAINT™: Quickly and accurately select an image with the new Smart Selection Mask that intelligently expands the selection by finding edges. The Mask Transform tool now enables transformations to be applied to pixels within a mask.

Seamless collaboration to speed and simplify the review process

Boost productivity by taking advantage of an all-new collaboration workflow in CorelDRAW.app, available exclusively with a CorelDRAW Graphics Suite subscription, licensing with maintenance, or an additional CorelDRAW.app Pro subscription for perpetual license customers.

NEW! Easily share files for collaborative review and approval: Offering a dramatically better way to connect with colleagues and clients in real time, CorelDRAW.app can now serve as the central hub to share CorelDRAW (CDR) files with clients and contributors. This new collaborative workflow makes design changes, reviews, and approvals easy by enabling the designer to manage feedback from one or many contributors in a single working file.

Offering a dramatically better way to connect with colleagues and clients in real time, CorelDRAW.app can now serve as the central hub to share CorelDRAW (CDR) files with clients and contributors. This new collaborative workflow makes design changes, reviews, and approvals easy by enabling the designer to manage feedback from one or many contributors in a single working file. NEW! Comment and Annotate: Keep everyone on the same page by viewing, responding to, and resolving feedback with the new Comments docker / inspector. Save time and valuable screen space by adding detailed comments and mark-up annotations, including note icons, arrows, rectangles, ellipses, as well as straight and free-form lines directly on the document.

Keep everyone on the same page by viewing, responding to, and resolving feedback with the new Comments docker / inspector. Save time and valuable screen space by adding detailed comments and mark-up annotations, including note icons, arrows, rectangles, ellipses, as well as straight and free-form lines directly on the document. NEW! Simple Sign In: Collaborators can access shared design files and make suggestions and remarks in CorelDRAW.app by signing in as a guest or with a Corel customer account in the web browser, on any device.

All-new creative tools and ground-breaking typography

Valuable creative tools and significant upgrades to text, including customizable multilevel lists, inspire users to broaden their design horizons and work more efficiently.

NEW! Work with Variable fonts: Leverage the latest font technology with support for OpenType variable fonts that makes it easy to manipulate text appearance and achieve a wide range of unique looks all from a single font. Enjoy a responsive and flexible typography experience and in many cases, considerably smaller file sizes when creating files with multiple font styles.

Leverage the latest font technology with support for OpenType variable fonts that makes it easy to manipulate text appearance and achieve a wide range of unique looks all from a single font. Enjoy a responsive and flexible typography experience and in many cases, considerably smaller file sizes when creating files with multiple font styles. NEW! Inner Shadow tool: Apply inner shadows to design elements to give them 3D depth. The new Inner Shadow tool lets users simulate light falling on an object and then fine-tune the inner shadow.

Apply inner shadows to design elements to give them 3D depth. The new Inner Shadow tool lets users simulate light falling on an object and then fine-tune the inner shadow. NEW! Bitmap effect lens: Apply bitmap effects as lenses in CorelDRAW and Corel PHOTO-PAINT. Position bitmap effects with precision by moving or manipulating the lens and apply a feather effect to seamlessly blend vector and bitmap objects into an existing design.

Apply bitmap effects as lenses in CorelDRAW and Corel PHOTO-PAINT. Position bitmap effects with precision by moving or manipulating the lens and apply a feather effect to seamlessly blend vector and bitmap objects into an existing design. NEW! Non-destructive effects in Corel PHOTO-PAINT: The new Effects docker / inspector makes it easy to apply, modify, and experiment with effects, all without altering the source object. Get different looks by adding multiple effects, reordering them in the list, or toggling them on and off.

Serious performance gains across the suite

Achieve better results with an accelerated and noticeably more responsive suite of applications. With many complex operations performing up to 10x faster than our previous version, users can move from concept to completion quicker than ever.

ENHANCED! Speed and startup: Enjoy a quicker startup time and improved speed when opening, closing, saving, printing, and exporting even the most intricate designs.

Enjoy a quicker startup time and improved speed when opening, closing, saving, printing, and exporting even the most intricate designs. ENHANCED! Brush performance in Corel PHOTO-PAINT: Work faster with improved brush behavior in Corel PHOTO-PAINT. The Brush tool, Healing Clone, and Eraser are much more fluid, especially when using larger nib sizes.

Work faster with improved brush behavior in Corel PHOTO-PAINT. The Brush tool, Healing Clone, and Eraser are much more fluid, especially when using larger nib sizes. ENHANCED! PowerClip objects: Experience quicker display and smoother editing for even the most complex designs that contain several PowerClips.



Availability and Pricing

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 for Windows and CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 for Mac are available in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, and Japanese. Subscription is $249 USD / €349 / £299 per year. Perpetual licenses are available at the suggested retail price (SRP) of $499 USD / €719 / £599. European and UK prices include VAT.

CorelDRAW.app collaboration features are available exclusively with a CorelDRAW Graphics Suite subscription, licensing with maintenance, or an additional CorelDRAW.app Pro subscription for perpetual license customers. For more information and to download the free 15-day trial, visit www.coreldraw.com .

To learn more about CorelDRAW licensing options, including volume licensing, maintenance, network deployment, and virtualization, visit: www.coreldraw.com/business .



About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

© 2020 Corel Corporation. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, CorelDRAW, CorelDRAW.app, Corel PHOTO-PAINT, PowerTRACE, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc., in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. macOS is a trademark of Apple Inc. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

Media Contact

Marise Varanda

PR Manager

marise.varanda@corel.com

www.coreldraw.com

A video accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65fe675d-3d45-4526-8a81-1f36d3f541f7

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b58db7f-64c7-43df-8d83-6b5d28609ef3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2b34721-900d-43e9-a017-b972706909cf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d15e90d4-de91-4c63-a9ef-2c557cdb261b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/744e1fc2-a764-429a-8f69-7e7fa2d9cde8