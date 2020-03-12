Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gas Engine Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A detailed analysis suggests the global market for gas engines to display an upward trend, with an estimated CAGR of 7.12% over the forecast period 2019 to 2027.



The factors driving the gas engine market are the reduction in gas prices, the growing demand for electricity worldwide, the surge in ecological concerns, and the industrial expansion that leads to environmental power generation. Increased preference for distributed power generation and the shift towards gas-fired power plants create positive growth opportunities for the forecast period.



However, the rise in safety concerns and the varying prices of different types of fuels are impeding the growth of the market. Moreover, the depreciation in natural gas reserves and the stringent regulations imposed by authorities are further challenging market growth.



The global gas engine market encompasses the regions of Europe, Latin America, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.



Europe is the dominant region in the market for gas engines, globally, and contributed to 39.56% of the global market share in 2018. The increase in demand for clean energy, the usage of natural gas as an alternative to coal, emission targets by the EU, and the temporary closure of nuclear power plants drive the region's gas engine market.



Germany is the leading market for gas engines in Europe. The phase-out of nuclear & coal power plants; the shift in focus towards the adoption of renewable energy; and stability in the grid network are the factors boosting the country's gas engine market. Besides, significant development can also be witnessed in other countries in the region, such as, the UK, Austria, Spain, Poland, France, and Turkey.



The top companies that have been studied in the gas engine market are China Yuchai International Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd., Dresser-Rand Group, Inc., Fairbanks Morse Engine, Clarke Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Wrtsil Corporation, General Electric Company (INNIO), 3W-International GmbH, Deutz AG, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins, Inc., MAN SE, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., and IHI Corporation.



Caterpillar Inc. manufactures construction & mining equipment, industrial gas turbines, diesel & natural gas engines, and diesel-electric locomotives. The company markets its products under the brands of Caterpillar, EMD, CAT, MaK, FG Wilson, Perkins, MWM, SEM, Progress Rail, and Solar Turbines brands. Caterpillar operates across the regions of North America, Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Gas Engine Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Europe Dominates The Overall Market

2.2.2. Advent Of Dual Fuel Engines

2.2.3. Consumption Of Alternate Gases As Fuels

2.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat Of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat Of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat Of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Cost

2.4.2. Efficiency

2.4.3. Emission

2.4.4. Maintenance

2.4.5. Flexibility

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Regulatory Framework

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Decrease In Gas Prices

2.8.2. Growing Electricity Demand Worldwide

2.8.3. Surge In Ecological Concerns

2.8.4. Industrial Expansion Leading To Environmental Power Generation

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Abnormalities In Natural Gas Reserves & Provisions Due To Regional Instability

2.9.2. Rise In Safety Concerns

2.9.3. Price Disparity Among Fuels

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Emergent Inclination Towards Distributed Power Generation

2.10.2. Advent Of Gas-Fired Power Plants

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Diminishing Natural Gas Reserves

2.11.2. Firm Regulations Levied By Authorities



3. Global Gas Engine Market Outlook - By Fuel Type

3.1. Natural Gas

3.2. Special Gas

3.3. Other Gas



4. Global Gas Engine Market Outlook - By Power

4.1. 0.5 Mw-1.0 Mw

4.2. 1.0-2.0 Mw

4.3. 2.0-5.0 Mw

4.4. 5.0 Mw-10.0 Mw

4.5. 10.0 Mw-20.0 Mw



5. Global Gas Engine Market Outlook - By Application

5.1. Power Generation

5.2. Co-Generation

5.3. Other Applications



6. Global Gas Engine Market Outlook - By End-User

6.1. Utilities

6.2. Manufacturing

6.3. Oil & Gas

6.4. Transportation

6.5. Other End-Users

7. Global Gas Engine Market - Regional Outlook



7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market By Fuel Type

7.1.2. Market By Power

7.1.3. Market By Application

7.1.4. Market By End-User

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Market By Fuel Type

7.2.2. Market By Power

7.2.3. Market By Application

7.2.4. Market By End-User

7.2.5. Country Analysis

7.2.5.1. United Kingdom

7.2.5.2. Germany

7.2.5.3. France

7.2.5.4. Spain

7.2.5.5. Italy

7.2.5.6. Russia

7.2.5.7. Rest Of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Market By Fuel Type

7.3.2. Market By Power

7.3.3. Market By Application

7.3.4. Market By End-User

7.3.5. Country Analysis

7.3.5.1. China

7.3.5.2. Japan

7.3.5.3. India

7.3.5.4. South Korea

7.3.5.5. Asean Countries

7.3.5.6. Australia & New Zealand

7.3.5.7. Rest Of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Market By Fuel Type

7.4.2. Market By Power

7.4.3. Market By Application

7.4.4. Market By End-User

7.4.5. Country Analysis

7.4.5.1. Brazil

7.4.5.2. Mexico

7.4.5.3. Rest Of Latin America

7.5. Middle East And Africa

7.5.1. Market By Fuel Type

7.5.2. Market By Power

7.5.3. Market By Application

7.5.4. Market By End-User

7.5.5. Country Analysis

7.5.5.1. United Arab Emirates

7.5.5.2. Turkey

7.5.5.3. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.4. South Africa

7.5.5.5. Rest Of Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. 3W-International Gmbh

8.2. Caterpillar Inc.

8.3. Cummins, Inc.

8.4. China Yuchai International Ltd.

8.5. Clarke Energy

8.6. Deutz Ag

8.7. Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.

8.8. Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.

8.9. Fairbanks Morse Engines

8.10. General Electric Company (Innio)

8.11. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

8.12. Ihi Corporation

8.13. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

8.14. Man Se

8.15. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

8.16. Wrtsil Corporation



9. Methodology & Scope

9.1. Research Scope

9.2. Sources Of Data

9.3. Research Methodology



