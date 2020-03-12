Washington, DC, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s first and largest blockchain trade association, today announced the addition of Paul Atkins, CEO, Patomak Global Partners and former commissioner, Securities & Exchange Commission, and Colleen Sullivan, partner and CEO, CMT Digital, to its board of advisors. In addition, the organization has added 40 new member companies to its membership.

“As blockchain investment and development continues to grow, increased regulatory clarity and policy leadership is critical to drive adoption and confidence. Paul Atkins brings his tremendous expertise in regulatory issues and financial services to the Chamber at a time when it is needed most,” said Perianne Boring, founder and president, Chamber of Digital Commerce. “Equally important initiatives are underway as financial services and investment companies expand further into blockchain adoption and development. The Chamber will be working in close collaboration with the industry at all levels. Colleen Sullivan’s extensive background in digital asset trading and blockchain technology investments is a perfect addition to our Board of Advisors and the many industry and government partners we work with.”

“I am pleased to join the Chamber of Digital Commerce’s Board of Advisors to help in advancing their mission to bring about smart regulatory policy for the digital asset and blockchain space,” said Paul Atkins, CEO of Patomak Global Partners LLC. “Since 2017, I have served as co-chair of the Chamber’s Token Alliance, a working group focused on token issuances, trading platforms, and other areas under the SEC’s purview. The Chamber has been a leader in seeking to bring about regulatory clarity for token projects, and I am honored to continue working with the Advisory Board in a broader capacity.”

“The Chamber of Digital Commerce serves an important role in bringing together diverse organizations in the growing blockchain space to collaborate on the most important issues facing the industry today, including regulatory matters,” said Colleen Sullivan, partner and CEO of CMT Digital. “I’m honored to work alongside the prestigious members of the Board of Advisors and look forward to bringing CMT Digital’s perspective to the organization.”

New member companies include: Anchorage, Binance.US, Bitwise Asset Management, Cozen, Draper Goren Holm, Flexa, Orchid Labs, Prometheum, Stellar Development Foundation, TokenSoft, Vitro Technology, Web3 Foundation, WisdomTree Investments, Inc., among others. For a full list of the Chamber’s membership, please visit digitalchamber.org.

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Chamber of Digital Commerce is the world’s first and largest trade association representing the digital asset and blockchain industry. For more information, please visit: DigitalChamber.org, and follow us on Twitter: @DigitalChamber.

Contact:

Marie Knowles

Marketing Director

Chamber of Digital Commerce

+1 202.656.8037