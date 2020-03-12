Reference is made to the Bank’s announcement published March 6 2020 concerning market making agreement with Islandsbanki. Islandsbanki has announced that it will exercise its right in the market making agreement that allows them to deviate from the terms of the agreement, regarding the spread and amount, in light of special circumstances.

