ARLINGTON, Va., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Labs, a cybersecurity and advanced technology development company, announced three consecutive years of business growth, record results in 2019, expansion to seven locations in five U.S. states, staff growth to over 170 employees and the launch of a new company web site.



February 2020 marked the third anniversary for Two Six Labs as an independent company. 2019 was a record year for the company with revenue growth of over 30% and record results for new contract awards, new bookings, backlog, proposal win rates and profit margins.

Two Six Labs has expanded company offices in Arlington VA, as well as Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio Texas, Mt. Laurel New Jersey, Tacoma Washington, and Augusta Georgia in the Georgia Cyber Center.

“The pioneering work by our staff supports our Customers’ top mission requirements driving increased demand for our products and services and leading to our strong growth,” said Chris Greamo, President and CEO of Two Six Labs, “We continue to expand our portfolio of innovative R&D projects and work closely with operational partners to deliver break-through technology solutions for national security.”

Two Six Labs has grown their customer base, providing leading technology solutions to the U.S. Government and commercial sector, including DARPA, Department of Defense, U.S. Cyber Command, Department of Homeland Security, the Intelligence Community and commercial companies.

Two Six Labs’ mission is creating and deploying innovative technologies that empower critical missions of national security. The company provides customers with R&D expertise, innovative fielded systems for warfighters and end users, and productized solutions for partners and clients.

To reflect the company’s growth and expanded capabilities and technology solutions, Two Six Labs has launched their new website at www.twosixlabs.com . Prospective employees interested in working with world class experts on the leading edge of technological development are welcomed.

About Two Six Labs

Two Six Labs is an advanced technology research and development company, serving customers across the government sector and private industry. Our teams research, design and deploy revolutionary technology solutions to complex challenges in big data, cybersecurity, data science, electronic systems, mobile devices and user experience design.



www.twosixlabs.com , @ twosixlabs on Twitter, Two Six Labs on LinkedIn .

