New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orphan Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658723/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$203.1 Billion by the year 2025, Biologics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$9.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Biologics will reach a market size of US$15 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$35.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658723/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Increasing Adoption of Orphan Drugs by Manufacturers
The 1983 Orphan Drugs Act (ODA) Kickstarts the Industry
Major Orphan Drugs Legislations Worldwide
Orphan Drugs Market on a Rapid Growth Trajectory
Select Major Organizations Dealing with Rare Diseases in the
US, Canada, and EU
Incentives for Orphan Drug Designation Products in the US, EU,
and Japan
Market Challenges
Obstacles for Conducting Orphan Drug Research
Competition
Orphan Drugs Remain Strong in the Pharmaceutical Pipeline
Important Orphan Drugs in Pipeline
Global Competitor Market Shares
Orphan Drugs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AbbVie, Inc.
Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Amgen, Inc.
AstraZeneca Plc.
Bayer AG
Biogen Inc.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Celgene Corp.
CEL-SCI Corporation
Concordia International Corp.
Eli Lilly and Company
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck Serono International S.A.
Merck Serono International S.A.
Novartis AG
Pfizer, Inc.
Recordati S.p.A.
Orphan Europe
Shire Plc.
Sanofi SA
Genzyme Corp.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Regulatory Incentives - A Push in the Right Direction
Growing Unmet Medical Needs - Fulfilling the Gap
Rising Incidence of Rare Forms of Cancer - Opportunities Galore
Select Orphan Drugs for Cancer
Rise in Incidence of Renal Cell Carcinoma
Unmet Needs in AML
Aging Population Offers Growth Potential
Pre-Symptomatic Screening to Expand Market Base
Asia?s Rising Awareness and Growing Population to Drive Sales
Drug Repurposing Provides Therapies for Rare Diseases
The Trend of Old Drugs Re-Surfacing as Orphan Drugs Surges
Interest of Major Pharmaceutical Firms Signal a Shift in
Commercial Dynamics
Mergers and Acquisitions Drive Market Growth
Select Mergers & Acquisitions for Orphan Drugs as of the Year 2016
Growing Scrutiny over Skyrocketing Prices
Orphan Drugs with High Prices: 2016
Medical Advancements Foster Growth
Full Reimbursements Critical for Spurring Uptake of High-Priced
Orphan Drugs
Regulators to Scrutinize Exorbitant Pricing of Ultra-Orphan Drugs
Strong Market Potential for Ultra-Orphan Drugs for Amyloid
Light-chain Amyloidosis
Increasing Patient Engagement - The PAG Trend
Gene Therapy and Bioprocessing Preferred over Chronic Therapies
Companies Developing Gene Therapies
International Collaboration - The Way Forward
CNS Therapeutics to Gain Focus in the Orphan Drugs Market
Manufacturers Target Orphan Indications to Curtail Competition
in Broader Indications
Manufacturers Use Orphan Disease to Target Larger Therapeutic
Indications
Treating Autism - The Next Big Thing?
Sequencing Technology - The New Research Tool for Orphan Drugs
Innovations in Biotechnology - A Boon for Orphan Drug Research
Aging Gene Linked to Myeloma
Antibody with Potential to Treat Multiple Myeloma
Potential Treatment for Cystic Fibrosis Patients Infected with
Mycobacterium abscessus
Genetic Variants to Improve Treatment of Non-small Cell Lung
Cancer
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Orphan Drugs Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Orphan Drugs Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Orphan Drugs Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Biologics (Drug Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Biologics (Drug Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Biologics (Drug Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Non-Biologics (Drug Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Non-Biologics (Drug Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Non-Biologics (Drug Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Oncology (Disease Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Oncology (Disease Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Oncology (Disease Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Hematology (Disease Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Hematology (Disease Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Hematology (Disease Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Neurology (Disease Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Neurology (Disease Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Neurology (Disease Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Cardiovascular (Disease Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Cardiovascular (Disease Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Cardiovascular (Disease Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Disease Types (Disease Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Other Disease Types (Disease Type) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Disease Types (Disease Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Orphan Drugs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 25: United States Orphan Drugs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Drug Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Orphan Drugs Market in the United States by Drug
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Orphan Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Drug Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Orphan Drugs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Orphan Drugs Market in the United States by Disease
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Orphan Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Orphan Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Drug Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Orphan Drugs Historic Market Review by Drug
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Orphan Drugs Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Drug Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Orphan Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Orphan Drugs Historic Market Review by
Disease Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Orphan Drugs Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Orphan Drugs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Orphan Drugs Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Drug Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Orphan Drugs Market Share Analysis by Drug
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Orphan Drugs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Orphan Drugs Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Orphan Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Orphan Drugs Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Drug Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Orphan Drugs Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Drug Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Orphan Drugs Market by Drug Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Orphan Drugs Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Disease Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Orphan Drugs Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Orphan Drugs Market by Disease Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Orphan Drugs Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 49: European Orphan Drugs Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Orphan Drugs Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Orphan Drugs Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Orphan Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Drug Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Orphan Drugs Market in Europe in US$ Million by Drug
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Orphan Drugs Market Share Breakdown by Drug
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Orphan Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Orphan Drugs Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Orphan Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Orphan Drugs Market in France by Drug Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Orphan Drugs Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Drug Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Orphan Drugs Market Share Analysis by Drug
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Orphan Drugs Market in France by Disease Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Orphan Drugs Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Orphan Drugs Market Share Analysis by Disease
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Orphan Drugs Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: German Orphan Drugs Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Drug Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Orphan Drugs Market Share Breakdown by Drug
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Orphan Drugs Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Orphan Drugs Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Orphan Drugs Market Share Breakdown by Disease
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Orphan Drugs Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Drug Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Orphan Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Drug Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Orphan Drugs Market by Drug Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Orphan Drugs Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Disease Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Orphan Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Orphan Drugs Market by Disease Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Orphan Drugs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Orphan Drugs Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Orphan Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Drug Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Orphan Drugs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Orphan Drugs Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Orphan Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Orphan Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Orphan Drugs Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Drug Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Orphan Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Drug Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of Europe Orphan Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Orphan Drugs Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Orphan Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Orphan Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific by Drug Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Orphan Drugs Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Drug Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Orphan Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Drug Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Orphan Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific by Disease Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Orphan Drugs Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Disease Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Orphan Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Disease Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Orphan Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Orphan Drugs Historic Market Review by
Drug Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Orphan Drugs Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Rest of World Orphan Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Rest of World Orphan Drugs Historic Market Review by
Disease Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Orphan Drugs Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 140
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658723/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: