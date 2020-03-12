BOSTON, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM), a leading provider of cloud-based connectivity, today announced that its stockholders voted to adopt the previously announced definitive agreement in which LogMeIn will be acquired in a transaction led by Francisco Partners, a leading technology-focused global private equity firm, and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, the private equity affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation, at its special meeting of stockholders held earlier today. At the special meeting, LogMeIn stockholders adopted the merger agreement with more than 74% of the outstanding shares voting in favor of the merger. The proposed merger is expected to close in mid-2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals.



