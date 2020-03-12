Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. has received a notification from Íslandsbanka hf., which acts as a market maker for the Company‘ shares. The market maker will make ask bid offers but will deviate from terms of the agreement on minimum bid-ask spread and offered volume, due to unusual market circumstances.

For further information - Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Head of Marketing & Communications tel: +354 825-3399 email: investors@eimskip.is