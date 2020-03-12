12 MARCH 2020

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION UPDATE

Further to the announcement made by Northern 2 VCT PLC (“N2VCT”) on 10 January 2020 in conjunction with Northern Venture Trust PLC (“NVT”) and Northern 3 VCT PLC (“N3VCT”) in respect of the offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2019/20 tax year, N2VCT announces that its offer of new ordinary shares to raise a total of up to £13.3 million is now fully subscribed and no further applications will be accepted. It is expected that the allotment of new ordinary shares will be completed on or around 1 April 2020 and that admission to the Official List will become effective and dealings in the new ordinary shares will commence three business days after the date of allotment.

The offer by N3VCT to raise a total of up to £13.3 million in the 2019/20 tax year remains open for subscription and will close when fully subscribed, but in any case no later than 1 April 2020.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

