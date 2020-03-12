ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 12 MARCH 2020 at 3.30 P.m. EET

Asiakastieto Group’s Capital Markets Day, 2 April 2020 postponed

Asiakastieto Group’s Capital Markets Day was planned to be held on Thursday 2 April 2020 at 11.30 a.m. at Hotel Kämp in Helsinki.

Due to the recent risks related to the corona virus, it has been decided, in conformity with CEO Jukka Ruuska’s guideline, to postpone the event to a later date in the second half of 2020. We will inform of the new, more exact date at a later time.

Asiakastieto Group exercises responsibility in its activities, and in the current situation we want as a precaution to avoid events in which our stakeholders have a risk to become exposed to the virus.

