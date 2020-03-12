TORONTO, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A coalition of health professionals, represented by the Decent Work and Health Network, held a press conference today at Queen’s Park to urge the Ontario and federal governments to immediately bring in a comprehensive package of emergency measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health against future viral outbreaks, including the seasonal flu.



"We need to make sure that every patient, no matter what job they have or how much they earn, has the financial ability to isolate at home in accordance with public health recommendations," said Dr. Edward Xie, emergency physician. "But too many people don't have that option. Better protections for workers and workplaces are an urgent priority.”

The press conference came a day after Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged some limited resources towards fighting the global pandemic in Ontario. Joined by leaders from the Chinese and Iranian communities, as well as workers’ rights advocates, the health providers called on both levels of government to go further.

“Without at least seven paid sick days, and in the absence of financial protections like an emergency fund and a widely accessible Employment Insurance program, patients in low-wage sectors or precarious employment are under immense pressure to continue working while sick,” said Carolina Jimenez, Registered Nurse and Coordinator of the Decent Work and Health Network. “To prevent widespread transmission of COVID-19, we need all our elected officials to show real leadership and act quickly to introduce a comprehensive package of emergency measures.”

Demands for immediate action include:

For the Ontario government:

º Implement at least seven paid sick days for all workers|

º Restore the provision that used to provide 10 days of job-protected emergency leave days for all workers

º Prevent employers from asking workers to provide doctors’ notes when they access paid sick days or job protected emergency leave

º Implement emergency measures to increase access to Employment Insurance (EI)

º Create an emergency fund for those experiencing a loss or interruption of earnings, for those who cannot access EI

º Implement at least seven paid sick days for all federally-regulated workers

º Make it crystal clear that racism and xenophobia will not be tolerated

“The federal government decision to ease access to EI Work Sharing and waive the one week waiting period for benefits are welcome steps. However, this means nothing for the sixty percent of unemployed people who do not receive EI. We need to make it easier for workers to get EI by reducing the number of hours required to qualify," said Laurell Ritchie, co-Chair of the EI Working Group of the Good Jobs for All Coalition. “The World Health Organization has declared coronavirus a pandemic. Yet the measures announced yesterday fall short of what was done to address the SARS crisis. We need to do much better."

